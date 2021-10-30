International
Compulsory testing, education for unvaccinated employees of the city of Winnipeg working with the public
Some City ofWinnipeg front-line workers who were not fully immunized against COVID-19 by Nov. 15 will have to complete online vaccine education and be tested every 48 hours before entering work, officials said. Friday.
Unvaccinated staff can also be relocated to jobs where they do not interact with the public instead of undergoing regular testing, although this option will not always be possible, City Chief Michael Jack told a news conference.
Staff who are under mandate but refuse to be tested regularly can be put on unpaid leave once the November deadline arrives, he said.
“Hopefully those in those particular positions will choose to be vaccinated once they have completed their online education,” Jack said, adding that the city has worked to reduce vaccination barriers among the workforce. since he first announced the mandate.
The vaccine requirement applies to approximately 5,500 of the city’s approximately 10,400 employees and covers city staff working in high-risk environments with direct and constant contact with the public, as well as those working with vulnerable residents, including children under 12 years old.
The city’s educational efforts so far have included setting up immunization clinics in certain workplaces and sharing information to address hesitation about getting the stroke, Jack said.
Part of this work has also included candid conversations with staff about the root of their concerns.
“It pervades the whole range of anxiety, resistance, just worry,” he said.
“Someone who is not prepared to be vaccinated can come from any angle. We are trying to do what we can to understand where our employees come from.”
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said it was essential to make sure people had access to reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines.
“This is something I think is extremely important because there is so much misinformation out there, especially on social media, when it comes to vaccines,” he said along with Jack at the press conference.
Online education will be mandatory for workers who have not shown proof of vaccination by the deadline if they have not applied for an exemption, or have requested one and are determined to need training, Jack said.
Testing a temporary option
He said the city is considering exemption requests, although exemptions for religious reasons are unlikely, saying the city’s legal team has not been able to identify a religion that would make someone unfit for vaccination.
About 86 percent of the workers involved in the mandate have already shown evidence of vaccination.
“There are still two weeks or more of data to be collected, and hopefully these figures will simply continue to grow,” Bowman said.
The city worked with the province of Manitoba to obtain testing equipment prior to his request, which is similar to a previously submitted request for some provincial workers.
Jack said regular testing would be an option for the city’s unvaccinated workers for now, but not forever.
“We are not committing to running a testing program for the next decade. We are doing it now to address the conditions we face now. No employee should see this as a permanent condition,” he said.
“I hope that by the time we get to November 15, we will not have hundreds of employees asking for testing three times a week.”
The city will also make operational changes if necessary to assess any service impact from unvaccinated staff being put on leave, Jack said.
