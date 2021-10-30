Ontario man dies after fully vaccinated hockey league affected by COVID-19 blast

A man who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has died after the virus broke out in a men’s hockey league in Ontario, infecting a total of 15 people, all of them double.

The three-on-three league over 50 playing outside Newmarket, Ont., On Monday and Thursday began the first game of the season on September 27 and by that day, 75-year-old Garry Weston and his teammates were in ecstasy.

Weston and his friends had been playing hockey together for 50 years and they were itching to get back on the ice, but on October 4, some players informed the team that they were feeling sick and planned to take tests for COVID.

Weston and 14 others tested positive and after experiencing symptoms, the 75-year-old went to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center in Barrie. He stayed there for just over a week before his condition worsened and he passed away on October 21st.

“He was a real patriarch to our family,” Amber-Lea Weston, Weston’s daughter, told Global News.

“We are a very close-knit, very close-knit family. We are all best friends… My mom and dad have been married for almost 55 years and we miss them so much. ”

Brian Dunn, 74, of Thornhill, Ont., Was good friends with Weston. He described him as a character, friendly, friendly and as someone who united people.

“He was loved by everyone,” said Dunn, who also tested positive for COVID-19 and began to feel ill with symptoms around October 3rd.

“Why was it so hard for Garry when it wasn’t for the other 14? 14 others have gone through this – no lasting effects, but Garry was the one who hit him badly. “He ended up developing pneumonia and ended up with a stroke and received life support.”

After some players initially tested positive for the new coronavirus, Wendell Harrison and his co-organizer temporarily closed the Newmarket hockey league.

“From the time we started playing until the time people decided to go and get tested, we’ve already played two or three games,” said league co-organizer Harrison, 69, of Sutton, Ont.

“We closed it for two weeks and then resumed playing a week ago on Monday.”

Dunn said many people are wondering how 15 fully vaccinated people registered with COVID-19 during two separate nights at an institution. He said he was curious if he was caught by children under 12 playing in the arena in front of his team or if someone was asymptomatic and brought him to the rink.

“Are there touch points in the arena that we all hit and reached that way?” Did we get it from the drops on the ice? Did we get it on the benches? “We do not know,” Dunn added.

Andrew Shorkey, general manager of National Training Rinks (NTR) Newmarket, where he plays the league, said he was first notified of the COVID-19 outbreak from the league on October 7 and again from the York Region Public Health on October 8th.

“As for (the league), when they told us about the positive cases, they were told not to enter until everything was clarified,” Shorkey said, adding that the arena follows all public health advice and safety recommendations.

He told Global News that his facility uses products included in the public health list to help prevent COVID and that rooms are cleaned between each use. He also said that masks are mandatory at all times, except when on ice, ovens operate 24-7 with regularly replaced filters and that staff are checking the vaccination status of people at the door.

“We pursue all things public health in a T,” Shorkey said. “We do not interpret, we do not guess. If we have any questions, we will call. “

On Oct. 8, the York Region Public Health received notification of confirmed COVID cases that were related to the men’s hockey league at NTR in Newmarket, said Dr. Richard Gould, acting medical officer of the region.

“Through our investigation, it was identified that there was an intersection of cases between two leagues (one league over 50 and one league over 40 leagues),” Gould said in an email.

“All cases played hockey on September 27, September 30 and / or October 4, with most of the cases playing on the first two dates. All cases were defined as symptomatic with the onset of symptoms ranging from October 1, 2021 to October 9, 2021.

Gould also confirmed that all high-risk explosion contacts were identified and contacted by public health and that NTR followed all COVID-19 protocols.

Since the outbreak, Dunn said he and all the other teammates have fully recovered from COVID-19.

He said he plans to return to play hockey with the other boys, though he noted that there are about five or six people who are shocked by the experience and do not feel comfortable returning to the ice.

“It’s easier to catch this COVID than we originally imagined, even though it’s all double,” Harrison told Global News.

