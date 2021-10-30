International
Covid-19: Fifth case in historic Christchurch ‘possible’, source of Tongan case remains unknown
Finding out how two different people were caught with Covid-19 will be key to deciding if Christchurch needs a jam, experts say.
Christchurch now has five confirmed cases in the community. The four are clearly linked to a clear source, but a fifth case, uncovered on Saturday, is not related.
The fifth case is considered low risk and is likely to be historic, a Health Ministry spokesman confirmed. stuff.
The case, which is fully vaccinated, had passed into managed isolation (MIQ) in Auckland and, after returning a negative 12-day test, left on October 24 and returned to Christchurch. They were tested on Thursday and returned a positive test late Friday.
READ MORE:
* Cantabrians in high alert as the vaccination rate exceeds 90 percent
* Covid-19: Locations of interest in the Delta eruption – October 29th
* Covid-19: Minister Chris Hipkins thinks blockade of the city is unlikely despite new cases
* ‘Something is wrong’: Frustrated Bishopdale residents having Covid-19 in their backyard
The case is now self-isolated in Christchurch.
A Health Ministry spokesman said the case was not linked to the other four and was likely to be historic – but investigations are ongoing to confirm this.
stuff
Things visited the Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new Covid-19 cases in Christchurch.
Meanwhile, questions remain about how a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga caught the virus.
They flew to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday and had a negative test before departure. However, a test after arriving in Tonga came out positive on Friday.
The Ministry of Health has since confirmed four contacts in the Tongan case, two in Christchurch and two in Wellington.
Some experts fear the Tongan case could be a sign of undisclosed broadcast by the community in Christchurch.
On Friday evening, immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the Tongan case is likely to show more Covid-19 prevalence in the Christchurch community than is currently being reflected by Covid-19 case numbers.
University of Otago professor of epidemiology Michael Baker said stuff there should have been more information on both cases before determining whether there was wider transmission in the community.
He said we needed to know if the Tongan case was real, if they had caught the virus in Christchurch and if they were related to other cases of the city community.
Unrelated cases could lead to a change in alarm level, experts said.
I think once you have evidence of unrelated cases, you will probably need it [change alert levels]”, Said Baker.
Auckland University microbiologist and professor of scientific communication Siouxsie Wiles said the situation was complicated.
If there is the possibility of wider and undiscovered transmission, they would be better off moving [alert levels] “sooner or later,” she said.
“The really important thing from [this case] will be: are they related to the current explosion, or are they an indicator of undetected transmission?
Genomic sequencing and contact tracking discussions will help answer this.
A spokesman for Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said that based on the latest information, public health officials were not advising a change in alarm level.
Christchurch has remained at alarm level 2 this week, despite the first cases of the city community in nearly a year.
Christchurchs interest locations rose to 22 on Saturday.
or location of interest means that the site was visited by someone who was later confirmed to have Covid-19.
A new place – Hillmorton Pharmacy is considered to be at higher risk than any other. Anyone visiting between 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, should stay home and get tested right away.
Anyone who has visited other countries should only be tested if they show symptoms.
Other new venues added on Saturday included two buses (numbers 5 and 17), The Warehouse Barrington, FreshChoice Barrington and Super Liquor Barrington.
Vaccinations in Canterbury have been on the rise since Christchurch community cases surfaced early Thursday.
About 11,000 strikes were given in the region on Thursday and only 8,000 were given on Friday.
71.8 percent of the skilled population in Canterbury is now fully vaccinated.
On Saturday, the vaccines were offered at an open clinic in the heart of Aranui, a suburb of Christchurch with the lowest vaccination rates in the region.
166 people were vaccinated and most were receiving the first dose.
The suburb is home to about 3,400 skilled residents, and data released earlier this week showed that only 45.2 percent of them were fully vaccinated.
Rates are even lower among Aranuis Mori residents. Only 28.5 percent of them are double.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/126836470/covid19-fifth-covid19-case-in-christchurch-likely-historical-source-of-tongan-case-remains-unknown
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]