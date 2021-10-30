Covid-19: Fifth case in historic Christchurch ‘possible’, source of Tongan case remains unknown

Finding out how two different people were caught with Covid-19 will be key to deciding if Christchurch needs a jam, experts say.

Christchurch now has five confirmed cases in the community. The four are clearly linked to a clear source, but a fifth case, uncovered on Saturday, is not related.

The fifth case is considered low risk and is likely to be historic, a Health Ministry spokesman confirmed. stuff.

The case, which is fully vaccinated, had passed into managed isolation (MIQ) in Auckland and, after returning a negative 12-day test, left on October 24 and returned to Christchurch. They were tested on Thursday and returned a positive test late Friday.

The case is now self-isolated in Christchurch.

A Health Ministry spokesman said the case was not linked to the other four and was likely to be historic – but investigations are ongoing to confirm this.

stuff Things visited the Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new Covid-19 cases in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, questions remain about how a person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga caught the virus.

They flew to Tonga from Christchurch on Wednesday and had a negative test before departure. However, a test after arriving in Tonga came out positive on Friday.

The Ministry of Health has since confirmed four contacts in the Tongan case, two in Christchurch and two in Wellington.

Some experts fear the Tongan case could be a sign of undisclosed broadcast by the community in Christchurch.

STACY SQUIRES / Stuff Two Christchurch buses used on Wednesday 20 October were listed as places of interest on Saturday. (File photo)

On Friday evening, immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the Tongan case is likely to show more Covid-19 prevalence in the Christchurch community than is currently being reflected by Covid-19 case numbers.

University of Otago professor of epidemiology Michael Baker said stuff there should have been more information on both cases before determining whether there was wider transmission in the community.

He said we needed to know if the Tongan case was real, if they had caught the virus in Christchurch and if they were related to other cases of the city community.

Unrelated cases could lead to a change in alarm level, experts said.

Ross Giblin / Stuff University of Otago professor of epidemiology Michael Baker says there needs to be more information before it is known if there is a wider undiscovered transmission from the community in Christchurch.

I think once you have evidence of unrelated cases, you will probably need it [change alert levels]”, Said Baker.

Auckland University microbiologist and professor of scientific communication Siouxsie Wiles said the situation was complicated.

If there is the possibility of wider and undiscovered transmission, they would be better off moving [alert levels] “sooner or later,” she said.

“The really important thing from [this case] will be: are they related to the current explosion, or are they an indicator of undetected transmission?

Genomic sequencing and contact tracking discussions will help answer this.

A spokesman for Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said that based on the latest information, public health officials were not advising a change in alarm level.

Christchurch has remained at alarm level 2 this week, despite the first cases of the city community in nearly a year.

Christchurchs interest locations rose to 22 on Saturday.

or location of interest means that the site was visited by someone who was later confirmed to have Covid-19.

A new place – Hillmorton Pharmacy is considered to be at higher risk than any other. Anyone visiting between 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, should stay home and get tested right away.

Anyone who has visited other countries should only be tested if they show symptoms.

Other new venues added on Saturday included two buses (numbers 5 and 17), The Warehouse Barrington, FreshChoice Barrington and Super Liquor Barrington.

Vaccinations in Canterbury have been on the rise since Christchurch community cases surfaced early Thursday.

About 11,000 strikes were given in the region on Thursday and only 8,000 were given on Friday.

71.8 percent of the skilled population in Canterbury is now fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the vaccines were offered at an open clinic in the heart of Aranui, a suburb of Christchurch with the lowest vaccination rates in the region.

166 people were vaccinated and most were receiving the first dose.

The suburb is home to about 3,400 skilled residents, and data released earlier this week showed that only 45.2 percent of them were fully vaccinated.

Rates are even lower among Aranuis Mori residents. Only 28.5 percent of them are double.