Johnson of the UK warns of climate, recalls the fall of the Roman Empire ahead of the G20 summit
- G20 leaders meet face to face after the COVID pandemic
- Discussions on climate change will dominate the agenda
- Chinese and Russian presidents follow with video link
- G20 summit to set tone for global warming talks
ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Global leaders must step up the fight against climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday, saying world civilization could collapse as quickly as the ancient Roman Empire if no more was done.
Speaking just hours before the leaders of the group of 20 major economies kick off a two-day meeting in Italy, Johnson said future generations risk starvation, conflict and mass migration if no progress was made to tackle climate change.
“There is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality we have to face,” he told reporters as he flew to Rome for the G20 summit, warning that living conditions could deteriorate rapidly without a collective change of course.
“You saw this with the fall and fall of the Roman Empire and I’m afraid to tell the truth today.”
It is the first time in two years that most G20 leaders have felt able to hold face-to-face discussions as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to recede in many countries.
Health crisis and economic recovery are strongly on the agenda, but the most vital and difficult debate will focus on how far leaders want to go in reducing greenhouse gases and helping poorer nations cope with global warming. .
The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 60% of its population and about 80% of its carbon emissions.
Many of the leaders in Rome, including US President Joe Biden, will fly to Scotland shortly afterwards for a United Nations climate summit. Known as COP26, it is seen as vital to tackling the threat of rising temperatures and consequences such as rising sea levels, more powerful storms, worst floods in some regions and worst droughts in others. Read more
“On the eve of COP26 in Glasgow, all roads to success pass through Rome,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday. Read more
ATTEMPTED LEADERS
However, expectations for major progress have been dashed by the decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay home, unlike the vast majority of their counterparts, and participate only through video linking.
Biden’s own hopes of showing his country is now at the forefront of the fight against global warming were dashed after he failed to persuade Democrats this week to unite after a $ 1.85 trillion economic and environmental spending package.
A draft of the final communiqué seen by Reuters said G20 leaders would pledge to take urgent steps to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), without making legally binding commitments. Read more
The first day of discussions, which are being held at a futuristic convention center called “Reja”, will focus on the global economy and pandemic response.
Fears of rising energy prices and prolonged supply chains will be addressed. Leaders were expected to approve plans to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and set up a working group to fight future pandemics.
“We hope we can lay the groundwork for more countries to ensure a wider distribution of vaccines,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday after a joint meeting between the G20 health and finance ministers.
“This is a global crisis that requires a global solution.”
There was also expected to be plenty of diplomacy on the sidelines, with numerous bilateral meetings scheduled, while the leaders of the United States, Britain, Germany and France would hold quadripartite talks on Iran.
Rome has been put on high security alert, with up to 6,000 police and about 500 soldiers deployed to maintain order.
Two protest rallies were authorized during the day, but demonstrators will be held away from the summit center, located on a suburb built by 20th-century fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.
Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, Angelo Amante, Jan Strupczewski and Gavin Jones; Edited by David Gregorio
