Manitoba MP Jim Carr says he respects Trudeau’s decision to remove him from federal cabinet

Jim Carr says he believes his two-year tenure as Justin Trudeau’s special envoy to the Prairies helped secure two additional seats for the Liberals in last month’s federal election.

But if he is hurt by the way the prime minister chose to thank him by throwing him out of the cabinet, he is not showing it.

“The prime minister is the only person with a 360 (degree) view of the country and the talent available to serve him and it is his decision. I respect that tradition,” Carr said in an interview.

“People will appreciate the decisions he has made and, speaking only for myself, I feel calm. Maybe the word is cold.”

Carr, a former member of the Manitoba legislature and president of the provincial business council, was considered a star when he ran for the Liberals in 2015 at the Winnipeg South Center.

During Trudeau’s first term in office, he served as Minister of Natural Resources and then International Trade.

But a day after the 2019 election, Carr was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He was left out of Trudeau’s post-election cabinet that fall as he began receiving treatment, but was given a role as special representative for the Prairies, where the Liberals had held only four seats in Manitoba and were completely shut down in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Carr returned to the cabinet in January 2021 as minister without portfolio, retaining his special mission in Prairie.

He was re-elected on September 20, along with three other Liberals in Manitoba and two in Alberta, a modest gain for the party, although it remained closed in Saskatchewan.

“I’m glad we really found an electoral success where I was a small part,” Carr said of the two new locations in Alberta.

But on Tuesday, Carr’s name along with the position of special envoy to the Prairie were clearly missing in Trudeau’s final cabinet lineup.

The only minister of Dan Vandal Manitoba

Manitoba now has only one minister, Dan Vandal in Northern Affairs, and Alberta has one, Randy Boissonnault in the tourism portfolio.

Manitoba’s cabinet’s loss of power has been criticized by former Liberal cabinet minister Lloyd Axworthy, who told the Winnipeg Free Press he feared the party was in danger of losing its only stronghold in the Prairies.

While he and Axworthy are old friends and colleagues, Carr said they have not discussed the recent Trudeau cabinet election.

“Lloyd is an independent thinker and everything he has to say is because he really believes in him,” he said.

Manitoba Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen has also praised his province’s reduced cabinet influence as “disappointing” and argued that “Western Canada should be better represented at the cabinet table.”

The four western provinces have six ministers, the same as the four Atlantic provinces. New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador each have two ministers, though they are significantly smaller than any Prairie province.

But Carr said it was “an arithmetic way of looking at it.”

Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, from Alberta, joins Manitoba-based Dan Vandal as the only Trudeau cabinet member from the Prairies. (Terry Reith / CBC)

“The complexity of building a cabinet requires the prime minister to consider many things and then ultimately make decisions. And people will agree or disagree, but I think what remains the reality of our system of government is that it is the prerogative of his, “he said. .

He argued that the Prairies are well represented through Vandal, who noted that he is also in charge of a new Prairie economic development agency, which left the previous agency dealing with the four western provinces.

Boissonnault, he added, is an “excellent choice”, bilingual, an “excellent communicator” and “an Albertan all the time”.

However, Carr did not deny that he wanted to be reappointed to the cabinet.

“I think every MP hopes to be in the cabinet and I have had the honor and privilege of being in the cabinet for many years.”

I am energetic. My cancer treatment is yielding very positive results and there is every reason to think that I will be able to be fully engaged in all the pleasures of life for quite some time. – Jim Carr

Regarding why he was left out, Carr, who has just turned 70, said: “I think the renovation was at the heart of the building block for this cabinet and besides I have nothing directly from the prime minister or the others. “They know exactly what the complexities were in his decision-making. But that is what he has decided to do and I accept that.”

The most important thing in Carr’s life at the moment is his health, which he said is “good”.

“I am energetic. My cancer treatment is yielding very positive results and there is every reason to think that I will be able to be fully engaged in all the pleasures of life for quite some time.”

For Carr, these pleasures include continuing to represent the Winnipeg South Center, where he has lived for most of his life.

“My opinion now is on the next chapter of my life and how I can use my values, friendships, relationships, successes, failures in public life to make me a better parliamentarian,” he said.

“I can’t wait to take my place in the House of Commons and find the issues that matter most to me.”