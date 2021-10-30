Opal Lee receives international award





Opal Lee, affectionately dubbed the “Juneteenth Grandmother,” has also landed Fort Worth as the home of the Juneteenth National Museum.

FORT WORTH, Texas A Fort Worth woman who has been around for too long is on the verge of international exit. Her legacy focuses around helping others and most recently a campaign for June. Opal Lee’s work has attracted the attention of people not only in Texas and the US, but also around the world. When you turn 95, you have seen it all. This includes the day Opal Lee’s family defended him as a child from people against slave freedom. “My parents sent us to friends a few miles away and they left under cover of darkness. But those people divided that place,” Lee said, “My father came to the door with a shotgun and the police told him if you hit a cap, I will let them hang on you. “ Opal Lee shared those memories around June 19, 1939. Since then, her long community work in Fort Worth includes a farm named after her, where volunteers cultivate food for families in need. But so far, Lee’s biggest achievement is her push to make June a federal holiday. She was on the side of President Joe Biden in the White House when he signed the bill. Afterwards, Fort Worth welcomed her home with a parade. Lee said, “I keep telling people, I could have done a sacred dance. The kids say I was making moves.” Lee, affectionately dubbed the “Juneteenth Grandmother,” has also landed Fort Worth as the home of the Juneteenth National Museum. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022. There is a completion date of about two years. Lee started a Juneteenth museum in Fort Worth years ago, but the national museum will be the icing on the cake. Sable Brands LLC plans to build the Juneteenth National Museum in Fort Worth, according to Unity Unlimited. It will include mixed-use development to help bring the historic Southside Town neighborhood back to life. “I love it here,” Lee said, “and we worked extremely hard to get it here.” For the same tireless work to help others, her granddaughter will travel to Africa to receive the Lee’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the global organization AFRIMA in Nigeria. The global award came as a complete surprise to the 95-year-old and her circle of friends, volunteers and family. “When we heard him, we were like, wow, he got to Texas and the US? All right, all right!” said Dione Sims, “But the June holiday work is just one layer of my grandmother’s work. She has buckets full of things she has done in our community over the years.” “If we do not help each other, what good is it to live,” Lee said. The 95-year-old describes the national museum as much more than just Fort Worth. When it is over, she wants people from all over the country to be part of it. On Friday morning, a film crew filled Lee’s home with lights and cameras to interview him about the Global Lifetime Achievement Award and the landing of the Juneteenth National Museum in Fort Worth. “I want something from all 50 states in the June National Museum,” Opal Lee said, “because freedom means so many different things to so many different people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/opal-lee-garnering-international-attention-after-push-to-make-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday/287-1ac2863f-03b0-4d47-b85e-4896bb338c2d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos