Students will return, but the international education crisis in Australia is not over

International students typically study for two to four years. It may take some time for registrations to return to previous levels as lost or reduced admissions operate through the system.

Where are we now?

Since March 2020, the number of international student visa holders has dropped by 205,854, or 33.5 percent, according to latest government data.

Complicating this view is that many international students will study offshore due to closed borders.

The graph below shows the number of international student visa holders in Australia and abroad for each week since March 2020.

By October 2021, the number of international student visa holders in Australia had dropped to 266,000. In October 2019, before the pandemic, 578,000 international student visa holders lived in Australia.

This is a reduction of over 300,000 international students living in Australia, or about 54 percent.

What are the implications of this?

Halving the number of students living in Australia will have profound effects on those who rely on the international education sector. About 60 percent of the economic value of international education is the result of spending in the wider economy.

We can see this impact in the latter Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).. The chart below shows the quarterly value of international education as of June 2019. It also includes the value of students studying online.

According to ABS, the value of the international education sector on land was $ 5.5 billion in the June 2021 quarter, compared to $ 9.1 billion in the June 2019 quarter. While the rise in online learning has partially offset the losses, it is not enough to offset the decline general income of international students.

What about the pipeline effect?

The student stock is constantly changing as students finish their courses and young people start their studies.

One of the biggest challenges facing the sector is the impact of the pipeline effect, a disruption to the influx of new students requires little time to make its way through the pipeline.

International students often progress from road courses, such as English or preparatory course, to the study of a degree or a diploma in an educational institution.

For example, in 2020, approx 62 percent of Chinese international students completed a course before enrolling in higher education for the first time.

This partly explains why records from year to day of Chinese students in universities have dropped by only 8 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, while the number of Chinese international students holding higher education visas has dropped by about 30 percent.

Many of the students now starting higher education courses were already working their way through the pipeline when the borders were closed. They have progressed from a guidance course to a higher education course.

If new international students enroll once the borders reopen, many of them will again have to progress through this pipeline.

And will it complement the influx of new international students for currently enrolled students completing their courses? If not, the total number of students will continue to decline.

Why is this important anyway?

Revenue from international education has been an important part of the way Australia has sourced its tertiary education system for 30 years.

International students generally pay higher fees than domestic students. This enables universities to supplement the income they receive from local students.

International students stranded in Melbourne in June line up for free food provided by the charity Foodbank. Source: AAP / James Ross

As international students return to Australia, there is a case for a more managed policy environment.

For example, international students are very focused on certain courses and institutions. In 2020, The Group of Eight universities received over 50 percent of the $ 9 billion raised by the university sector from international student revenues.

In the vocational education and training sector, only 4.7 percent of international VET students register with public providers. This means that TAFE institutions lose significant sources of revenue. Local students at TAFE also lose the benefits of interacting with international students.

The complex link between the migration system and education may also mean that some students go through free courses to maintain their visa status.

The growth perspective is turning to the international education sector. Now is the time to plan how to manage that growth. It must be done in a way that is sustainable and protects the investments of everyone in this sector, especially the investments made by international students.

Peter Hurley is a policy fellow at the Mitchell Institute, Victoria University. He does not work, consult, own shares or receive funds from any company or organization that would benefit from this article and has not disclosed any relevant links beyond their academic appointment.