UK top climate adviser launches fierce attack in Australia on the eve of Cop26 | Cop26

The UK Government Adviser on Climate Change has launched a scathing attack on Australia’s net zero commitment on the eve of critical talks in Glasgow.

Lord Deben, Chairman of the Climate Change Committee, told the BBC On Saturday there was no indication that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a plan to meet the net zero commitment that had been squeezed out of him.

It is very sad that a big country like Australia needs to change our climate, he said.

Because it happens. If you let people continue to do this, our climate as well as theirs has changed.

Morrison is in Rome for the G20 summit and en route to Glasgow for the Cop26 after initially appearing reluctant to make the trip.

He says the federal government has a plan to meet the net zero target, but has not announced new policies, no real details and is relying on future technological advances to meet the target.

Experts say the claim that carbon offsets can reduce emissions by up to 20% relies on a gross manipulation of data.

Morrisons forecast for a 35% emission reduction by 2030 is not a new target Morrison is sticking to its current target of reducing emissions by up to 28% at 2005 levels.

Lord Deben says he would like to see Australia rejoin the package, and most leaders are beginning to realize how serious the threat of climate change is. Photo: Troika / Alamy

Lord Deben, who was a minister in Margaret Thatchers Conservative government and environment minister under her successor John Major, said most world leaders were beginning to realize how serious the threat of climate change was.

(But) not all leaders are like that. “I’m afraid if you look at Scott Morrison from Australia, we’ve squeezed out a commitment to zero net in 2050, but there ‘s no indication at the moment that he has a proper program for that,” he said.

But in general the world has changed.

Lord Deben said he would like to see Australia rejoin the package and that climate change was an existential threat.

If we do not do that, then we really risk destroying everything we have ever known, he said.

It is not the first time Lord Deben has singled out Australia for criticism. In September he said Australia was disobedient. He also warned that Australia would be left behind and should really understand what should be done.

In 2015 he said the target of then-Prime Minister Tony Abbotts 2030, who remains under Morrison was pathetic.

Global warming will not wait for Mr. Abbott and his government. Hubris Abbotts is shocking, he said.

From Rome, Morrison said Australian politics was an important commitment and compared it to the search for a Covid vaccine.

(I look forward to updating other leaders on our plans and programs, especially on our desire to work with other countries on those technological advances that honestly, when you talk about achieving zero net emissions, is the same challenge you faced the world when you are looking for a vaccine, a vaccine to end the pandemic, he said.

Asked if he thought Glasgow could end up a little wet because China and others were not coming out, he said: Australians are taking steps forward. They were taking strong steps forward.

Morrison also said he would meet with former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. In his new role as secretary general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Cormann has called for a carbon price, despite sinking a plan for the carbon price when he was in government.