Where do China, India and Brazil stand for climate promise? : NPR

20 countries are responsible for 80% of the world’s carbon emissions. Ahead of the COP26 climate summit, we look at what China, India and Brazil, three of the world ‘s largest emitters, are doing.

ARI SHAPIRO, PRACTICAL:

World leaders will gather in Scotland for the next two weeks. And for the 26th time, they will try to design a course on climate change and the fate of the planet. It is the UN Climate Summit. Scientists say that to avoid catastrophe, countries need to set much more aggressive goals to limit carbon emissions. And we will now talk to our correspondents in three different countries who are the main broadcasters of what is happening in China, India and Brazil. Emily Feng is in Beijing. Lauren Frayer is in Mumbai. And Philip Reeves is in Rio de Janeiro.

Good thing you have all three here.

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Hello, Gold.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Hello.

PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: Hello.

SHAPIRO: So to create the scene, 20 countries produce 80% of the world’s carbon. So while everyone has a role to play, some countries have much bigger roles than others. And China tops the list of the world’s No. 1 carbon emitter. So, Emily, what kind of commitment has China made to go to this summit?

FENG: It was defense. She has just published her promises for COP26, and it is more or less just a summary of her past promises, which has really disappointed environmental advocates who hoped China would come and make a big new commitment in Glasgow . Instead, China is sticking to its previously announced goals. Hopefully it will reach emission peak by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060, which is ambitious. But analysts hoped that China would be even more ambitious, that it could probably reach the peak of emissions, say, by 2025.

SHAPIRO: China is being hit by climate change even now. Why wouldn’t they be more ambitious in their goals?

FENG: Because its economy is slowing down. So Beijing does not want to make bold new commitments that could cost more money.

SHAPIRO: Well, India is the third largest emitter of carbon, and this is a country with more than a billion people, where many do not have cars, refrigerators or air conditioners. So Lauren Frayer, how is India hoping to improve the standard of living for its people, while also reducing its carbon footprint?

FRAYER: Yes, that’s just a really tough question. India is modernizing very fast. So every year, tens of millions of people here buy their first cars, their first refrigerators, their first AC units. And they are coming out of poverty, and that is fantastic. This is a success story. Per capita energy consumption here in India is still a fraction of what it is in the US, but it is skyrocketing and energy demand in India is growing faster than any other country in the world. And so carbon emissions are also rising, driven mainly by coal.

So India does not have much oil and gas of its own but has coal reserves, and thus relies on coal for 70% of its electricity. India is building solar and wind farms, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also opening up new land areas for coal mining because, in essence, India needs all the energy it can get. That’s why we probably won’t hear Mod swear about coal in Glasgow, despite, as you know, great peer pressure from other global leaders to do so.

SHAPIRO: So another country that is not as ambitious as scientists say is needed. And then let’s look at Brazil, where the Amazon rainforest is a major issue and tropical deforestation is accelerating. This is a big problem, as trees absorb carbon. Phil, what kind of commitment is Jair Bolsonaro making to climate change?

REEVES: Well, so far, nothing new. Brazil has not yet updated its commitment since 2015. In fact, it recently rejected it, for the disgust of environmentalists. Experts here think Brazil may announce it is bringing in target dates for deforestation reduction. But Brazil goes to this summit with very low credibility. And there will be questions as to whether she will keep her promises. The government is building a huge PR campaign advertising various green projects, but that does not hide the fact that the Amazon deforestation has increased in the Bolsonaro hour and he has made this possible.

SHAPIRO: Why wouldn’t Brazil be more ambitious, more aggressive?

REEVES: Well, it’s partly about politics. Bolsonaro is an extreme right-wing populist. He has repeatedly said that Brazil will not be told by foreigners how to manage its tropical forests. And this view is shared by many in its support base, some of them livestock, whose activities are a big part of the problem. So Bolsonaro has weakened government environmental enforcement agencies since he came to power. Last month, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reached its highest monthly level in a decade. An area like this city where I am now, Rio, lost. However, Bolsonaro is under a lot of pressure for this, especially from big business interests concerned that it hurts exports. And they are pushing for change. So Brazil’s public message in Glasgow is likely to be that of cooperation.

SHAPIRO: OK, so there is this division between the type of PR push and current policies. And finally, there was a document leak where officials from India were seen lobbying to continue using coal. This was not supposed to have been made public. Lauren, do you understand that countries agree that the problem is as serious as scientists say?

FRAYER: Yes. I mean, that – denial of climate change is not an issue here. I mean, just look out the window. Climate change is confusing monsoon rains. This has major implications for the food supply here in India. Extreme heat is already hurting Indian productivity. Mumbai, where I am sitting now, could literally be underwater after decades, so there is no denying climate change here. But, you know, I went to a coal depot last week. The workers were in miserable condition. India has the largest air pollution in the world. These workers would like a clean energy job, but coal remains cheaper in India than renewable sources. And poor countries like India are price sensitive.

SHAPIRO: Let me bring here the role of the US, because the United States was the main emitter of carbon for the 20th century. And so, from where you sit in China, India and Brazil, do you have a feeling that other countries think they should have a chance to do what the US did before turning to a zero-carbon future, even if scientists say you have to do the pivot now?

FRAYER: Yes. So in India, there is a perception that the West wants to deny India and other low- and middle-income countries the right to develop quickly. But in fact, India may be able to develop more steadily than the US. I mean, Indians switched from cell phones to cell phones, for example – so they bypassed landlines. And it’s something economists call overcoming. So, theoretically, Indians could go from no car to an electric car. India does not require decades to drive, you know, gas cars. They are just looking for a little more time to make this incredible transition for nearly 1.4 billion people.

SHAPIRO: What about China, Emily?

FENG: China is struggling with a really complicated situation because it is one of the biggest carbon emitters because it produces so many goods in the world. And that has not changed during a global coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, there has been domestic construction pressure, not just internationally, on China to clean up its act. Its citizens want cleaner land and safer food. And so the meaning here in China is that China needs to do more. But it may also need to take even more initiative internationally because it can no longer count on countries like the US to do more in terms of carbon emissions due to the political stalemate in the US.

SHAPIRO: And Brazil?

REEVES: Well, you hear that argument that Lauren just mentioned in India, you know, that you in the West got rich by exploiting your forests, and now you’re trying to stop us from doing the same. You especially hear it on the right. But, you know, despite Bolsonaro’s miserable environmental record, I think the major institutions in Brazil understand that the world has changed. Also, you know, Brazilians are actually suffering from climate change. Here we have the worst drought in almost a century and an energy crisis because hydropower reservoirs are at very low levels. So Brazil’s position before the summit can only be partly related to negotiation tactics. Ultimately, it is pushing for international funding to support emission reductions, which were promised in the past but far from being fully realized.

SHAPIRO: This is Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro, Emily Feng in Beijing and Lauren Frayer in Mumbai.

Thank you all three.

REEVES: Welcome.

FENG: Thank you, Ari.

FRAYER: Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.