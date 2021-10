COVID-19: Failure to address global vaccine inequality at G20 summit could prolong pandemic, groups warn | Political News

Failure to address global vaccine inequality at this weekend’s G20 summit could prolong the pandemic, civil society groups have warned. Activists have claimed that previous calls to address structural problems with vaccine supplies have so far been ignored, allowing doses to be “accumulated” by wealthy nations. The People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of more than 75 organizations including Oxfam, Amnesty International and Global Justice Now, called for G20 leaders to unlock global supply shortages by relinquishing intellectual property and sharing vaccine diagnostics, treatments and technology. They are also calling on leaders to put pressure on the UK and Germany to end a dispute, saying it would allow all safe manufacturers approved by the World Health Organization to make cuts for COVID. G20 countries represent 62% of the world’s population, but have used 82% of the world’s population COVID-19 vaccines, while only 3.1% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, activists said. The policy director for the People’s Vaccines Alliance, Anna Marriot, explained that it was “beyond time to act” and that leaders “should not be silent”. “It is an absolute scandal that the G20 has wasted a year ignoring a proposal, backed by a majority of its members, to break vaccine monopolies and ensure that life-saving vaccines can be made worldwide to save lives. countless, “she said. “The G20 is turning its back on thousands of orphans every day from this pandemic. G20 leaders who support the waiver should not be silent on members of rich countries like the UK and Germany. It is beyond time to act.” Another activist said in the space of a year “not much has changed, except 3.5 million other people lost their lives from COVID-19”. Follow the daily podcast Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker Tamaryn Nelson, a health rights adviser at Amnesty International, said: “When the G20 met last year, 1.3 million people had died from COVID-19 and leaders vowed to spare no effort to provide access to vaccines for it. all people. “A year later, not much has changed, except that another 3.5 million people lost their lives to COVID-19. It is unconscious that G20 leaders are not taking enough action as tens of thousands of people continue to die every week.” She added that countries that have surplus vaccines need to redistribute them now and pharmaceutical companies “need to share the knowledge needed to boost global production”. Officials from the G20 countries will meet in Rome ahead of the UN climate summit, COP26, which starts on Sunday.

