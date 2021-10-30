With under 100 Covid cases a day, why are China’s rules so strict?

China’s recent decision to postpone the Beijing and Wuhan marathons due to concerns over the Covid-19 cases has shed light on the country’s tough efforts to fight the coronavirus.

The marathon in Wuhan was to be held last Sunday, while the Beijing event was scheduled for this Sunday, but the plug has been removed from both due to increased broadcasting in the community.

By international standards, the number of coronavirus cases in China of less than 100 per day remains extremely low, especially given that this is the most populous nation in the world, with 1.4 billion people.

But in a country where elimination or eradication has been the goal, the numerous community cases in some provinces are a major concern.

We look at China’s approach and consider how far the country will go with its strategy.

The disinfectant was sprayed on a bus in Yantai to prevent Covid-19. AFP

What measures is China taking to control the coronavirus?

China closed and restricted domestic travel early and, as a result, has been successful in controlling the coronavirus by allowing life to return largely to normalcy.

There have been just over 125,000 cases, according to data from the World Health Organization, and the death toll remains less than 6,000.

It is still pursuing the eradication strategy and that is unlikely to change any time soon, said Dr Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor at Hong Kong City University, who is researching how the disease affects the region.

Today, the country is continuing to introduce localized blockages where needed, while international travel in both directions remains very limited.

China is increasingly concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, which has proved much tougher to contain than other forms of the virus.

This week the government imposed a severe blockade on the city of Lanzhou, which has four million people, due to a small number of cases.

Why has China pursued an eradication strategy when its population is highly vaccinated?

China has fully vaccinated 71 percent of its population and partially vaccinated another 5 percent, according to mid-September figures, which are the latest to be published by Our World in Data.

Many other countries that have distributed vaccines to this large portion of their population have opened up or are planning to, but China has continued to enforce strict border controls.

The problem is that the main Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, are not very effective against the Delta variant, which is now dominant, Dr Thomas said.

If China is to open up, it must provide population-boosting vaccines that are effective against the Delta variant.

Sinopharm and other Chinese pharmaceutical companies have been working on mRNA vaccines and, according to Chinese media reports, production at a large facility would begin this month.

However, just because a Covid-19 vaccine uses mRNA is not a guarantee of high efficacy. While the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna injections have proved very effective, another mRNA vaccine, from CureVac, yielded disappointing results.

Residents await tests for Covid-19 at a high school in Lanzhou, in China’s northwestern Gansu province. AFP

Is there an incentive to open up?

With far fewer Chinese traveling overseas for vacation, the country’s citizens have spent their money at home. As a result, the dragon economy achieved rare success last year, actually growing.

In closing its borders, the Chinese government has promoted the development of the domestic consumer market, which has been a long-term goal, Dr Thomas said.

The reality is that the domestic economy has not taken such a big hit, so China has been able to focus on public health responses.

The relatively strong economy, although there have been concerns recently, Dr Thomas said, has helped the government bypass social or political problems related to its strategy, although over the next year China may lose investment in other countries where border restrictions are released.

This can lead to pressure to live with the virus instead of eradicating it. Dr Thomas thinks a change of approach is unlikely at the moment, however.

We were really looking at least until the middle of next year if not by the end of next year before there was any significant change, he said.

Updated: October 30, 2021, 6:50 p.m.