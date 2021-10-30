International
With under 100 Covid cases a day, why are China’s rules so strict?
China’s recent decision to postpone the Beijing and Wuhan marathons due to concerns over the Covid-19 cases has shed light on the country’s tough efforts to fight the coronavirus.
The marathon in Wuhan was to be held last Sunday, while the Beijing event was scheduled for this Sunday, but the plug has been removed from both due to increased broadcasting in the community.
By international standards, the number of coronavirus cases in China of less than 100 per day remains extremely low, especially given that this is the most populous nation in the world, with 1.4 billion people.
But in a country where elimination or eradication has been the goal, the numerous community cases in some provinces are a major concern.
We look at China’s approach and consider how far the country will go with its strategy.
What measures is China taking to control the coronavirus?
China closed and restricted domestic travel early and, as a result, has been successful in controlling the coronavirus by allowing life to return largely to normalcy.
There have been just over 125,000 cases, according to data from the World Health Organization, and the death toll remains less than 6,000.
It is still pursuing the eradication strategy and that is unlikely to change any time soon, said Dr Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor at Hong Kong City University, who is researching how the disease affects the region.
Today, the country is continuing to introduce localized blockages where needed, while international travel in both directions remains very limited.
China is increasingly concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, which has proved much tougher to contain than other forms of the virus.
This week the government imposed a severe blockade on the city of Lanzhou, which has four million people, due to a small number of cases.
Why has China pursued an eradication strategy when its population is highly vaccinated?
China has fully vaccinated 71 percent of its population and partially vaccinated another 5 percent, according to mid-September figures, which are the latest to be published by Our World in Data.
Many other countries that have distributed vaccines to this large portion of their population have opened up or are planning to, but China has continued to enforce strict border controls.
The problem is that the main Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, are not very effective against the Delta variant, which is now dominant, Dr Thomas said.
If China is to open up, it must provide population-boosting vaccines that are effective against the Delta variant.
Sinopharm and other Chinese pharmaceutical companies have been working on mRNA vaccines and, according to Chinese media reports, production at a large facility would begin this month.
However, just because a Covid-19 vaccine uses mRNA is not a guarantee of high efficacy. While the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna injections have proved very effective, another mRNA vaccine, from CureVac, yielded disappointing results.
Is there an incentive to open up?
With far fewer Chinese traveling overseas for vacation, the country’s citizens have spent their money at home. As a result, the dragon economy achieved rare success last year, actually growing.
In closing its borders, the Chinese government has promoted the development of the domestic consumer market, which has been a long-term goal, Dr Thomas said.
The reality is that the domestic economy has not taken such a big hit, so China has been able to focus on public health responses.
The relatively strong economy, although there have been concerns recently, Dr Thomas said, has helped the government bypass social or political problems related to its strategy, although over the next year China may lose investment in other countries where border restrictions are released.
This can lead to pressure to live with the virus instead of eradicating it. Dr Thomas thinks a change of approach is unlikely at the moment, however.
We were really looking at least until the middle of next year if not by the end of next year before there was any significant change, he said.
Updated: October 30, 2021, 6:50 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/10/30/with-under-100-covid-cases-a-day-why-are-chinas-rules-so-strict/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]