American Buy: Trudeau should dig with Biden, says Mulroney

OTAWA – With US President Joe Biden moving forward with a new Buy American strategy for the automotive sector, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney says it is time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to go to Washington, DC and get his hands dirty making his question as to why the proposal is wrong.

Biden presented “His Best Construction.” budget framework on Thursday, a plan he promises will create millions of U.S. jobs and includes a tax credit on electric vehicles for U.S.-made cars.

This is troubling for Canada, with International Trade Minister Mary Ng warning that this kind of provision could hurt jobs in Canada’s auto manufacturing sector and could even challenge existing trade agreements.

There are many protectionists out there [Congress]. The prime minister should look beyond that, and get down there and get his hands dirty working with the Americans and saying: This is wrong, Mulroney said in an interview with Evan Solomon being broadcast on the CTVs Question Period on Sunday.

The Prime Minister must say that this is unacceptable to Canada, privately, and that is why. Do his thing, and I will bet $ 1 for a donut, good things will happen.

Mulroney said that while Biden and Trudeau appear to have a solid relationship, the results of this are not yet seen, as Canada has not gone very far in raising the issue against Bidens Buy’s US approach.

The Canada-US dossier is like the national unity dossier, only the prime minister can handle it. It’s so vital to our well-being, it’s not something you can delegate, Mulroney said. If you have an excellent personal relationship with the President of the United States and leadership in Congress on both sides of the equation, if you have it and should have it if you are the Prime Minister of Canada great things can happen.

THE MOST DIFFICULT CHALLENGE FOR JOLY?

On Tuesday, Trudeau elected Melanie Joly to be Canada’s fifth foreign minister in six years.

Asked what she thinks her biggest challenge will be entering the top-tier portfolio, Mulroney said it will be reaffirming Canada’s role as a major player in the world.

First of all, we must respect our obligations. They were late in our NATO payments, they were late in their commitment to foreign aid, and you get nowhere if your interlocutors do not know that you are a serious country that pays its bills. We can not claim leadership if we are not honoring our fundamental commitments to the world community, Mulroney said.

I know him, I think he is a capable, charming person who can do a very good job for Canada internationally. But I think she will have to pay attention to the basics.

THE OPPOSITION SHOULD SUPPORT LIBS

More broadly, Mulroney said the biggest challenges facing the liberal federal government on the world stage today are twofold: China and climate change.

These are two international challenges that require strong and principled leadership. You know, prime ministers are not elected for popularity, they are elected to provide leadership. And there are times when Canadians need to be told not what they want to know, but what they need to know. Not what they want to hear, but what they need to know, Mulroney said.

And what they need to know is that these are the two main challenges, and if Canada is to play a constructive international role, it must be at the same time as the other industrialized countries dealing with these two issues.

He said he thinks Canada is equipped and ready to do so, and that as far as possible, all political parties should support the government as they pursue vital solutions for Canada in these two important areas.