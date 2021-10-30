Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, October 30th





Calgary THE LAST Alberta reported 603 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are 765 Albanians in hospital with this disease and 180 in intensive care. Alberta reported 603 new cases, 8 more deaths on Friday Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a stroke at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary on June 2, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Latest news for COVID-19 in Alberta: announced Alberta 603 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3093 Albertans have died of COVID, with nine new deaths reported on Friday.

. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case. A value of R below 1 means that the transmission is no longer increasing . Across the province, the R value for October 11-17 was 0.85 , with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88.

was 5.35 percent. 311,738 Albertans are considered to have recovered by COVID-19.

The city of Calgary said most of its employees are vaccinated after posting new figures Friday.

As of Friday, 82 percent of city employees have been fully vaccinated and four percent have been partially vaccinated.

Among Calgary Department of Firefighters employees, 80 percent fully vaccinated and two percent partially vaccinated.

The Calgary Police Service reports that 85 percent of staff are fully vaccinated and three percent partially vaccinated.

The city says employees who have not been fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are required to participate in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

From 1 December, those who have not been vaccinated will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.

The City Vaccination Policy applies to all Calgary City employees, regardless of place of work or workplace location, including those who work remotely or have a distance employment agreement.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw , Alberta chief medical officer, gave an update Thursday for COVID-19 in the province.

Risk of serious consequences for pregnant persons has grown with disturbing variants, including the delta variant, the predominant species of Alberta. Hinshaw said a vaccine is the best way to protect pregnant women from the virus.

On Thursday, Hinshaw issued a call for people to be compassionate to those who experience vaccine reluctance. "If there is anyone in your life going through this, I encourage you to contact," she said.

Hinshaw said there has been a slow and steady decrease in hospital admissions in Alberta.

Hinshaw urged Albertans to follow the public health measures leading to Halloween weekend. This includes staying home if you do not feel well, do not dispense candy, wear a mask and disinfect frequently. For those who distribute candy, limit contact with others. New modeling projects daily COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions in Alberta will continue to fall if the province stays on course. University of Victoria physics professor and member of British Columbia COVID-19 independent modeling group Dean Karlen says there has been a rapid decline of about three or four per cent a day, faster than in BC.

An outbreak has been reported in the acute care unit at Rocky Mountain Home Health Center, says Alberta Health Services. There are currently 32 confirmed cases, including 17 patients and 15 staff. The hospital has discontinued admissions and is directing obstetric patients to other facilities, such as Red Deer.

Hinshaw said Tuesday she did not see an increase in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, but health officials continue to monitor for any possible "secondary impact".

With the relief of pressure in the ICU, AHS is reducing available overflow beds and returning staff to care for non-COVID patients who need completed surgeries and procedures, an AHS spokesman said Monday.

AHS said it will maintain ICU capacity based on daily demand to a planned maximum of 380 beds as long as staff and physician availability allow, and will adjust plans as needed if COVID cases increase again.

Across the province, there are a total of 323 open adult beds, including 150 extra spaces (more than double the base level of 173 total adult beds).

Doctors are resuming some operations as bookings were reduced by 75 percent. But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes.

The Alberta government has released an application to scan and verify QR code vaccine data. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

Albertans can get their expanded vaccine records with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords. Starting October 25, Albertans 12 years and older will have to provide evidence of complete vaccination with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Provincial Exemption Program.

two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to access restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Provincial Exemption Program. Persons who have not been fully vaccinated may still choose to offer a privately paid COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours or a valid test of a medical exemption.

The Kenney government imposed the voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Operators who are eligible for the program, but who choose not to participate, will have to follow the measures that include capacity limits and physical distancing.

There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website.

On September 22, the Calgary city council passed a bylaw bringing the ongoing implementation of the provincial vaccine passport program for many types of businesses in the city. Personal information belonging to more than 17,000 users of private application Portpass vaccination test is still unsafe and visible online, including, in some cases, driver's license photos and passports, despite assurances from the company that its data security issues have been fixed.

AHS is extending the term for staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with mandatory immunization policy by 30 November.

Around 92 percent of all staff at Alberta Health Services have presented evidence that they have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as required by a policy introduced in August, Yiu told a news conference on October 19th.

Seven percent of staff have not yet submitted the vaccination certificate while less than one percent, about 1,200 employees, have sought shelter for medical or religious reasons.

Yiu said 61 employees have resigned especially because of the vaccination policy. This includes 31 employees in clinical roles; 11 of them are registered nurses. A Calgary based real estate company is requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all new residents as well as its employees. Strategic Group, which rents more than 1,500 apartments in Calgary and Edmonton, announced the new policy on Thursday.

Hinshaw announced new measures for continuing care institutions which began on October 25th. All visitors will be required to wear a mask throughout the interior of the building, including occupants' rooms. All residents should also be quarantined after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.

The City of Calgary is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will give $2,000 for permanent physical object.

The province announced new measures to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking of contacts in schools will be introduced in stages, explosions will be declared in schools and rapid testing equipment will be made available for parents to test younger children.

Politicians and staff at The Alberta Legislature will be asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the hearing resumes on October 25, House Speaker Jason Nixon said Tuesday.

Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination until 30 November. 67.9 percent from the general population of the province have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19, or 79.8 percent of qualified Albertans.

Of the total population of the province, 73.9 percent have received at least one dose, or 86.9 percent of those who are entitled.

Across Canada, 77.6 percent from the general population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 73.5 percent of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. Among those who qualify, 88.6 percent have taken a dose and 84 percent are fully vaccinated.

Alberta has expanded the number of immunocompromised people who are acceptable for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of qualified persons can be found on the provincial website.

Moreover, mRNA doses that are Pfizer or Moderna are available for Albertans traveling to a jurisdiction that does not accept mixed-dose vaccinated visitors. Here is the last detailed regional division of active cases, as reported by the province on Friday: Edmonton Zone: 1847.

1847. Calgary Area: 2078.

2078. North zone: 1725.

1725. Central area: 1635.

1635. South area: 868.

Unknown: 5. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

