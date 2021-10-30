Iran Nuclear Deal: Biden, European Allies Face G20 Riddle





Biden is taking part in a discussion on Iran on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to decide how to proceed. The meeting was convened at Merkel’s request.

Asked if Biden wanted the stalled talks with Iran to resume, the president said: “They are scheduled to resume.”

He did not answer any other shouted questions and the leaders retreated to their conference room after a few seconds.

The discussion comes a day after the US imposed new sanctions on Iran over its drone program and less than a week after Tehran announced it would return to nuclear talks in Vienna after a four-month hiatus.

The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was abandoned by the US under the Trump administration. And talks to revive the Vienna deal were suspended in late June after six rounds between Iran, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and – indirectly – the United States. White House officials say there is no specific objective from the meeting. Instead, they say it is an attempt to resolve the next steps and ensure that all parties are on the same page. “(T) The main purpose of meeting the four of them – this was in fact a Merkel initiative – is that we are at a critical juncture and these four leaders have not had the opportunity to sit down and talk about Iran.” A senior administration official told reporters Friday. “And they need to have private space to have, you know, BS-free conversation about where we are and where we need to go.” The official called the meeting “a serious opportunity to check the signals as we go through a really vital period for this issue.” US officials are very skeptical that the renewed talks on how to deal with Iran’s nuclear program will yield the desired results and are actively discussing the imposition of sanctions on Tehran. Officials say they want the US to return to the negotiating table in late November. But negotiators selected by Iran’s new hardline leadership openly oppose the nuclear deal, leaving little optimism in Washington. Sources in Washington told CNN that there is an ongoing debate within the Biden administration on how to proceed and how much to increase pressure on Iran. A person familiar with the discussions told CNN that Biden would discuss possible options during his G20 meetings with allies and that these costs could be imposed even when talks with Iran are under way. However, they say the US and its allies are now more willing to impose a higher cost on Iran for failing to reach an agreement if Tehran continues to take actions that are not in line with the 2015 nuclear deal and approach it with the development of a nuclear weapon. . A European diplomat said Tehran’s readiness to resume talks “is not a solution, but it is a reasonably important step forward”. This diplomat and others had seen Iran’s delay in returning to the Vienna talks as a stalled tactic as the country continued to develop its nuclear program. Now, there is a wide-ranging discussion about “pushing the pressure” on Iran, the diplomat said. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, telling reporters en route to Rome, said Saturday’s meeting was an opportunity to “coordinate closely” with European counterparts “for a common negotiating position as we work towards a resumption of negotiations “as well as” a certain level on our understanding of Iran’s progress in the nuclear program since they left the JCPOA “. Sullivan said Thursday that it was not “completely clear to (him) yet whether the Iranians are prepared to return to talks”, noting that “we have heard positive signals that they are, but I think we should wait and to see when and if they actually appear at the negotiating table. “

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Nicole Gaouette and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

