A global tax deal is near. Here’s how it would work.
WASHINGTON Leaders of the Group of 20 will sign up for the most comprehensive overhaul of the international tax system in a century when they gather in Rome this weekend, bringing in a 15 percent global minimum tax and changes in how governments can decide tax. over large multinational for-profit companies.
The deal is the result of years of fierce international negotiations that escalated this year when the Biden administration took office. When the pact is fully adopted, most likely by 2023, it could have significant implications for the global economy, corporate investment and government coffers.
Some details will continue to be worked out in the coming months. But tax experts and officials around the world have hailed the deal as an achievement that will turn decades of a race to the end in corporate taxation that has deprived nations of revenue as companies sought low-tax jurisdictions over their headquarters. tire.
Here’s a look at how the deal will work.
A global minimum tax of 15 percent
The most prominent feature of the agreement is the global minimum tax of 15 percent, which is expected to be approved by each country that has agreed to the agreement. This rate will apply to multinational corporations with annual revenues of more than $ 867 million. The idea is to discourage companies from being able to evade paying taxes by finding low-cost havens. Companies that park money in a country that is not part of the agreement will be required to pay the difference between that rate of nations and the minimum rate of 15 percent in their own country.
Governments will apply tax on a country-by-country basis so that companies can not lower their tax bill simply by seeking out tax havens and mixing up their tax rates. This will ensure that companies actually pay the minimum rate of 15 percent regardless of where they are located within the 136 countries that are part of the deal.
And the Biden administration has said it will set a penalty rate for any foreign corporations based in countries that do not abide by the agreement.
The United States already has its own form of global minimum tax, which it applies to the foreign profits of American companies. To meet the deal, Congress will have to raise that tax rate from 10.5 percent to at least 15 percent and move to the post-state system. It is expected to include this in the spending bill being negotiated among Democrats and count tax revenues to help pay for that legislation.
Another crucial part of the deal involves a change in how governments can tax companies in the digital age. Taxes traditionally depend on where a company operates, but the agreement will update the rules for the 21st century and allow countries to impose taxes on some large and profitable companies based on where their goods and services are sold.
The deal was in response to an attempt by European countries to impose taxes on digital services to US tech giants like Google and Facebook, which operate worldwide, even if they do not have a physical presence in every country. These taxes prompted the United States to threaten retaliatory tariffs.
The Global Compact reached a compromise that allows countries to impose an additional tax on some of the profits of some 100 of the world’s richest companies, based on where their sales are. The right to tax a total of $ 125 billion in profits will be reallocated between countries around the world. The taxes will apply to companies with global sales of more than $ 23 billion and profit margins of at least 10 percent. A quarter of a company’s profit above that threshold will be taxed, with revenue shared worldwide.
US companies are expected to bear the brunt of this new policy. Treasury Department officials claim that, in equilibrium, the United States will gain as much tax revenue as it will lose once the plan is implemented. However, some analysts predict that the United States would be a net loser.
Money in the game
of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimates the deal will raise $ 150 billion a year globally from companies that have parked their operations in low-tax locations, avoiding a higher tax bill.
The Biden administration hopes the deal will make U.S. companies more competitive globally, reducing incentives for them to move jobs overseas.
The White House estimates that the changes it is making to the international side of the tax code will increase $ 350 billion in revenue over a decade as U.S. companies are forced to pay higher taxes on profits they earn abroad and are more likely to invest in operations in the United States.
What to expect next
In some respects, reaching an agreement was the easy part. Now 136 countries have to approve it. This will be easier in some places than others.
It could be more challenging in the United States, which took a leading role in mediating the deal this year. Democrats are likely to be able to make the changes needed to meet the new minimum rate on the tax and social welfare package they hope to pass next month.
However, the rest of the deal, which gets rid of digital utility taxes and applies primarily to tech giants, could require changes to tax treaties. This will probably mean that some Republicans, who have resisted almost all of the Biden administration’s tax proposals, will have to offer their support in the specific legislation that lawmakers will address next year.
Other countries will have to face their own legislative challenges to meet the agreement.
