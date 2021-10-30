A global tax deal is near. Here’s how it would work.

WASHINGTON Leaders of the Group of 20 will sign up for the most comprehensive overhaul of the international tax system in a century when they gather in Rome this weekend, bringing in a 15 percent global minimum tax and changes in how governments can decide tax. over large multinational for-profit companies.

The deal is the result of years of fierce international negotiations that escalated this year when the Biden administration took office. When the pact is fully adopted, most likely by 2023, it could have significant implications for the global economy, corporate investment and government coffers.

Some details will continue to be worked out in the coming months. But tax experts and officials around the world have hailed the deal as an achievement that will turn decades of a race to the end in corporate taxation that has deprived nations of revenue as companies sought low-tax jurisdictions over their headquarters. tire.

Here’s a look at how the deal will work.

A global minimum tax of 15 percent

The most prominent feature of the agreement is the global minimum tax of 15 percent, which is expected to be approved by each country that has agreed to the agreement. This rate will apply to multinational corporations with annual revenues of more than $ 867 million. The idea is to discourage companies from being able to evade paying taxes by finding low-cost havens. Companies that park money in a country that is not part of the agreement will be required to pay the difference between that rate of nations and the minimum rate of 15 percent in their own country.