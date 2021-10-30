International
Cop26 will be whiter and more privileged ever, activists warn | Cop26
The global climate summit in Glasgow will be the whitest and most privileged ever, according to activists, who warn that thousands of people from the front-line communities in the global south have been excluded.
World leaders and delegates are expected to be joined by celebrities, corporate chief executives and royal members at the critical biweekly event.
But Coalition Cop26 which represents indigenous movements, vulnerable communities, trade unionists and youth strikers around the world says up to two-thirds of those helping to travel to Glasgow have given up, overwhelmed by a combination of visa problems and accreditation, lack of access to Covid Vaccines and change of travel rules as well as scarce and expensive accommodation.
Rachael Osgood, director of immigration at the Cop26 Coalition, said: This event, due to the many intertwined factors, most of which fall under the responsibility of the government, has been decided to be the most elite and exclusive police ever held.
She said that while it was difficult to put an accurate figure on the number of observers, activists and civil society groups from the global south who were prevented from coming, the impact on the negotiations would be significant.
What we know for sure is that thousands of people from the global south are being excluded and they represent tens of millions of voices from those on the front lines of this crisis that will not be heard. decisions with minimal responsibility to those who are less responsible and more affected, and this runs counter to everything the police need to support.
Activists say activists and observers have been prevented from coming from:
a hostile attitude by the UK Home Office towards those traveling from southern global countries, particularly from Africa, that has led to the denial of many visas;
failure to honor a promise to provide Covid vaccines to all delegates, leaving many to seek vaccines in countries with little or no access;
the ongoing change of Covid restrictions for those entering the UK, with travel bans from countries on the UK red list, which, to date, included many of the countries hardest hit by the climate crisis. This has led many people to look for costly and complicated routes to Glasgow through third countries;
a crisis of accommodation in the city that has made it difficult and expensive to find a safe place to stay. Activists have set up a home shelter network to connect people with spare rooms, but say they have thousands on their waiting list
Asad Rehman, of the Cop26 Coalition, said: Cop26 will be extremely white and rich this year. UN climate talks are always exclusive, but this year the summit logistics have been extremely poorly managed. At every level, those most affected by this crisis have been silenced and systematically excluded.
It has become increasingly clear that the UK government has given priority to the Police as a global platform to promote the interests of itself and other rich countries, while providing a comprehensive and legitimate police force is a distant.
Lidy Nacpil, from the Asian Peoples Movement for Debt and Development, which is based in the Philippines, said these obstacles had made it impossible for her team to participate. Challenges and complications related to vaccines, visas and quarantine requirements, which the UK failed to adequately address are the main reasons why we will not be in Cop26, she said.
She said that while police processes have always been dominated by rich countries and corporate interests, the lack of representation from the global south would exacerbate those trends.
Given the much smaller participation of the south, especially the movements, Cop26 will fail to bring us closer to climate justice, she said.
Dorothy Guerrero, of the Global Justice Now campaign group, also warned that the lack of people from the global south would have dire consequences. Only wealthy nations that decide on key issues will benefit, and their transnational corporations with limited protests from developing countries and NGO observers will benefit.
A Cop26 spokesman said the UK government was working tirelessly with the Scottish government and the UN to ensure a comprehensive, accessible and secure summit with a comprehensive set of measures to alleviate Covid.
They added that they had secured about a third of the hotel rooms in Glasgow, Edinburgh and surrounding areas, making them available at a fair price and were offering quarantined hotel stay funding for registered delegates coming from red list countries and vaccination of accredited delegates.
But activists say the situation on the ground for those who want to travel from the global south is dire. Osgood said that in some of the countries facing the worst effects of climate breakdowns, almost no one, including delegates and official observers, had been able to secure travel routes or visas.
Haiti is a prime example, Osgood said. To get a visa, you have to do fingerprint and face scanning, but there is no convenience for that in the country, so anyone who wants to go has to travel to the Dominican Republic to complete their application. But this is expensive and limited, so no observer or civil society group will reach Cop, which is a hoax.
Osgood, who runs the coalition’s visa and legal advisory service, said she had raised this and many other issues with the UK Home Office, but it took them three months to also identify a police liaison officer for discuss cases with him.
The Home Office said it had worked with delegates from around the world on their visa applications to ensure Cop26 was comprehensive and accessible.
A spokesman said: We intend to process all visa applications within 15 working days, but those that are more complex, or when individuals do not provide the required information, may take longer.
But Osgood said: The road to this Police for many people is broken and fraught with structural obstacles, it is an unequal and unfair system and that will have a major impact on the results of climate justice.
