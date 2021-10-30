Eyes turn to clearing the lost container as the fire goes out on the cargo ship in BC





Nearly a week after a fire broke out aboard a damaged cargo ship near Victoria, BC, the crews have finally managed to put out the flames. But efforts continue to track and retrieve the 109 shipping containers that fell from MV Zim Kingston into rough seas west of Vancouver Island last Thursday. Read more: The Coast Guard now believes more than 100 containers fell from the MV Zim Kingston cargo ship Only four of those containers are counted, washed off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, near Cape Scott. Global News visited Palmerston Beach on Friday, where one of the containers had come ashore, dumping dozens of refrigerators on the remote and pristine coastline. Other Global items found on the beach ranged from running shoes to children’s toys to pink bounce unicorns. The story goes down the ad North Island native Jeannie McCormack was at the beach on Friday to observe the debris. Read more: Missing shipping containers on shores of BC could reach shore, says coast guard “It’s very sad,” she said. “The province has done a lot in the last two years doing a cleanup along the entire coast and focusing a lot of energy on a cleanup and now we have a big mess again.” Among the toys and consumer goods soaked by the sea was also a considerable amount of plastic and styrofoam packaging that can prove difficult to clean. “I know a lot of people who have been part of the beach cleaning and styrofoam is the hardest thing to clean,” said local Nathan Small. “It just splits into small granules and it becomes impossible to separate from the sand, so unfortunately it will be here for a long time.” Danaos Shipping Co., manager of King Kingston, has contracted Pacificus Biological Services to manage shoreline cleaning and Amix Group for waterfront container recovery, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Friday. The Coast Guard added that it was not looking for volunteers to clean up the debris, due to security concerns. The story goes down the ad Read more: Crews gain supremacy over BC cargo ship fire as storm system approaches No contractors or government agencies were present on the beach when Global News attended. At least two of the remaining lost cargo containers are loaded with hazardous chemicals, while the rest contain consumer goods, including Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances. The Coast Guard says trajectory modeling by Canada’s Department of Environment and Climate Change shows that containers left at sea will continue to move north. Back in Zim Kingston, Danaos Shipping says a specialized crew will begin cleaning up the burnt debris of numerous containers on the ship’s deck. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

