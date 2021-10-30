G-20 convenes for first time since pandemicExBulletin



It has been several years since world leaders were able to join the G-20. And like most rallies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some embarrassing moments in Rome on Saturday as people struggled to figure out when to wear masks, whether to shake hands and how close they should get to each other. -the other.

Each leader went down to the red carpet new, the congressional center named after a reindeer-like structure floating inside it, toward Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Canadian Justin Trudeau leaned slightly from the waist as he greeted the host. Narendra Modi of India went for a hug. Germany’s Angela Merkel stumbled. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez forgot to remove the mask for the photo, until Draghi pushed it.



Draghi invited a group of first-timers in white lab coats and uniforms to join the traditional “family photo” taking place at the beginning of each summit, a symbol of the central issue the leaders will address.

“I want to say that it is a pleasure to see you, all of you here, after some difficult years for the global community. The pandemic has kept us divided, as it did with all our citizens,” Draghi told other leaders. before the cameras left the room.

“We can finally look to the future with a lot or with optimism,” he said.



A new global minimum tax for corporations

G-20 leaders are poised to formally adopt a new 15% global minimum corporate tax, a move aimed at cracking down on tax havens. “We reached a historic agreement on a fairer and fairer tax system,” Draghi said as he opened the summit.

For the United States, the White House estimates that this could bring in $ 60 billion in revenue a year, and is part of what Biden and Democrats hope will help pay for new spending on social programs and climate measures. Of course, Congress will first have to pass that package – which includes new tax measures like this.

A senior administration official said Biden told leaders at the summit that “while we do not look each other in the eye, we can address common interests”.

Leaders from China and Russia stayed home

Not everyone made the trip to Rome. China’s Xi Jinping is not traveling abroad during COVID, nor has Russia’s Vladimir Putin left home.

“I think you will see the US and Europe ahead and center in this G-20 as we deal with the fact that neither the leaders of Russia nor China will be present in the room,” said Jake Sullivan, adviser to national security of President Biden. , talking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Italy. “That dynamic will be interesting to see unfold.”

Biden also met with Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.

Protesters gather at summit on climate concerns

Thousands of activists are in Rome seeking to address a range of issues, including climate change and economic inequality.

Following the G-20, Biden will attend the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, where he is expected to press world leaders to commit to drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But that message will be complicated by the fact that Biden has not been able to pass important climate legislation in the United States. Democrats rejected a key proposal that would have fined energy companies for continuing to use fossil fuels after the move faced opposition from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.