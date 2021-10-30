International
G-20 convenes for first time since pandemicExBulletin
Gregorio Borgia / AP
It has been several years since world leaders were able to join the G-20. And like most rallies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some embarrassing moments in Rome on Saturday as people struggled to figure out when to wear masks, whether to shake hands and how close they should get to each other. -the other.
Each leader went down to the red carpet new, the congressional center named after a reindeer-like structure floating inside it, toward Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Canadian Justin Trudeau leaned slightly from the waist as he greeted the host. Narendra Modi of India went for a hug. Germany’s Angela Merkel stumbled. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez forgot to remove the mask for the photo, until Draghi pushed it.
Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images
Draghi invited a group of first-timers in white lab coats and uniforms to join the traditional “family photo” taking place at the beginning of each summit, a symbol of the central issue the leaders will address.
“I want to say that it is a pleasure to see you, all of you here, after some difficult years for the global community. The pandemic has kept us divided, as it did with all our citizens,” Draghi told other leaders. before the cameras left the room.
“We can finally look to the future with a lot or with optimism,” he said.
Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP via Getty Images
A new global minimum tax for corporations
G-20 leaders are poised to formally adopt a new 15% global minimum corporate tax, a move aimed at cracking down on tax havens. “We reached a historic agreement on a fairer and fairer tax system,” Draghi said as he opened the summit.
For the United States, the White House estimates that this could bring in $ 60 billion in revenue a year, and is part of what Biden and Democrats hope will help pay for new spending on social programs and climate measures. Of course, Congress will first have to pass that package – which includes new tax measures like this.
The work of economic diplomacy in @ g20org this week continues. I spoke with @SaraEisen in connection with our efforts to equalize the playing field for American businesses and to provide a foreign policy for the middle class, a policy that will strengthen the economy for American workers. https://t.co/6mb0mXOFfn
– Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) October 29, 2021
A senior administration official said Biden told leaders at the summit that “while we do not look each other in the eye, we can address common interests”.
Leaders from China and Russia stayed home
Not everyone made the trip to Rome. China’s Xi Jinping is not traveling abroad during COVID, nor has Russia’s Vladimir Putin left home.
“I think you will see the US and Europe ahead and center in this G-20 as we deal with the fact that neither the leaders of Russia nor China will be present in the room,” said Jake Sullivan, adviser to national security of President Biden. , talking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Italy. “That dynamic will be interesting to see unfold.”
Biden also met with Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.
Protesters gather at summit on climate concerns
Thousands of activists are in Rome seeking to address a range of issues, including climate change and economic inequality.
According to New York Times.
Luca Bruno / AP
Following the G-20, Biden will attend the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, where he is expected to press world leaders to commit to drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
But that message will be complicated by the fact that Biden has not been able to pass important climate legislation in the United States. Democrats rejected a key proposal that would have fined energy companies for continuing to use fossil fuels after the move faced opposition from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/30/1050775846/the-g-20-gets-together-for-the-1st-time-since-the-pandemic-heres-what-you-missed
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]