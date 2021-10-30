International
City of Calgary Says Most Employees Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19 – Calgary
The deadline is approaching for Calgary City employees to declare their vaccination status against COVID-19, but so far 86 percent say they have done so.
Municipal government employees will have to upload their data by Monday, according to the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
As of Friday, 82 percent of city employees say they are fully vaccinated and 4 percent are partially vaccinated.
The Calgary Police Service reports that 85 percent of employees are fully vaccinated and three percent are partially vaccinated. The Calgary Fire Department says 80 percent of employees are fully vaccinated and two percent are partially vaccinated.
According to the city fire chief, Steve Dongworth, while there are still some members who have not disclosed their vaccination status, the department continues to encourage getting the vaccine.
“We are encouraging our members to get fully vaccinated as part of the city ‘s effort to do the same within their policy,” Dongworth told Global News. “We believe it is important to protect each other in the workplace, as well as to make our clients feel safe when working with them in the community.”
Dongworth said society is divided on whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine should be given, but he also encouraged members to treat each other with respect.
“The city of Calgary attaches paramount importance to ensuring the safety of our employees and citizens,” city manager David Duckworth said in a press release.
“I am pleased to see that most of our staff have grown to make their own vaccines, which has proven to be the best protection against COVID-19.”
Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld discusses vaccine mandates and protests, elections
City employees who have not been fully vaccinated by November 1 are required to participate in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program for the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
Home testing kits are now being distributed to employees who will be participating in the rapid testing program. They will be offered free of charge until December 1, 2021.
After December 1, municipal employees who have not been fully vaccinated or who have not provided vaccination evidence will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said getting the vaccine from employees is “progress” and added that the vaccine is “our only way out of the pandemic”.
“I encourage any remaining city staff and any Kalgarian who has not yet been vaccinated to do so now,” Gondek said in a statement. “While our healthcare workers are working tirelessly on the front lines, we need to take responsibility and do our part. This is an urgent matter. We have to act now. “
The city says the compliance rate means it does not expect any service disruptions for Calgarians, but adds that there are emergency plans if any problems arise.
However, the Amalgamated Transit Local 583 Union, which represents Calgary Transit employees, has called for a seven-day extension.
Union president Mike Mahar, who is fully vaccinated, said he believes 85 per cent of union members will either be vaccinated or choose the testing program.
But Mahar is worried about the remaining employees who will do none and how this will affect service levels.
“Somewhere in that 10 to 15 percent, we will have a problem on Monday with those who are able to perform their duties,” Mahar said. “They can catch another large portion of those missing a week from now because they would have a full seven extra days to approach this problem.”
The concern comes after the City of Edmonton was forced to cancel the transit service by three per cent after 15 transit workers said they would not opt out of the testing program or receive the vaccine.
According to Calgary Transit, support staff will be on site Monday to help employees sign up for the testing program.
Calgary Trans told Global News that service is currently at 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with less than half of pre-pandemic passengers.
The transit service said there are emergency plans in case there are any service interruptions due to vaccination policy.
