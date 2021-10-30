Diwali 2021: After a dark year, Australia’s Hindu community wants to celebrate ‘celebration of lights’

After a particularly dark year, some Australians are preparing to celebrate Diwali, the “festival of lights”.

Hindus, Jains and Sikhs around the world will mark the occasion on November 4, which celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil.

In Australia, in addition to the local blockades drawn in Melbourne and Sydney, the community has also experienced the anxiety of witnessing friends and family struggling with India’s second devastating COVID-19 wave.

With these Australian cities out of the blockade, the community is preparing to celebrate by lighting their homes and coming together to celebrate.

While the festivities will be smaller than usual due to restrictions on home visits, many are looking forward to finally reuniting with friends and family.

Candles and fireworks are used to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. ( Reuters: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds )

“We look forward to having our extended family and being able to lift a weight off our shoulders,” said Melbourne woman Amruta Nargundkar.

“Things are slowly returning to a kind of normalcy.”

Amruta Nargundkar dressed in a traditional dress. ( supply )

Mrs.

Like the Delta variant and destroyed the Indian capital As the Delta raged across India undetected, doctors were perplexed by the large rate of spread of the virus. This is how the COVID-19 variant spurred a catastrophic increase in cases before it slipped across the country. Read more

“Knowing how dangerous and contagious the Delta type is, it was just a feeling of helplessness,” she said.

“There was a lot of pain, especially in the Indian community here, sitting and listening to all the deaths in people’s families and friends’ circles.”

Despite not being a religious person, Ms. Nargundkar appreciates Diwali’s atmosphere and what she expects most is “the opportunity to cook lots of cakes and snacks”.

Housewife from the Nargundkar family. ( supply )

“Every time you visit someone, or someone visits you, you give them the sweets you made at home,” she said.

Prabha Ramanathan is happy that Diwali has now become a more common holiday in Australia than when it first arrived.

However, the most important holiday on the Hindu calendar lacked the noise and emotion she was accustomed to while living in New Delhi.

Prabha (center right) celebrating Diwali at home with her husband and two daughters (left). ( supply )

She said that, unlike India, where “the whole country is on fire”, it was hard to get into the Diwali spirit here.

“It does not matter what religion you belong to, everyone would go out and celebrate Diwali in India,” she said.

Ms. Ramanathan’s two daughters were born in India and moved to Australia as young children.

Growing up in Australia, Ms Ramanathan said, “they were more connected to Christmas than to Diwali”.

Prabha’s daughter, Shreya Anand celebrating Diwali with her grandfather and cousins. ( supply )

To connect them with their family traditions, Ms. Ramanathan involved her daughters ’friends and neighbors in their Diwali celebrations.

The festival of prosperity in an economy after the stalemate

Lamps being lit at night to celebrate Diwali in India in 2019. ( AFP: Biju Boro )

Wealth and prosperity are some of the things that most Indians strongly associate with Diwali.

The first day of the five-day festival this Thursday is marked by the purchase of gold and things that mean wealth.

“People are celebrating the food they have, the wealth they have gained from the financial year that has just passed,” Ms Nargundkar said.

Diwali screen from a store in Clayton. ( ABC News: Charmaine Manuel )

However, the typical generous preparations for Diwali would be a bit quiet this year as “a lot of people’s finances have been affected during COVID,” she said.

“People are more careful about their resources given that everything is somehow in the air.”

The director of community services of the Hindu Council of Australia, Sai Paravastu, said “some parts of the community had suffered greatly” from the pandemic.

“People can not find work, young migrants who do not have benefits from Centrelink are still struggling,” he said.

Diwali lamps from a store in Clayton. ( ABC News: Charmaine Manuel )

Instead of preparing food and cakes at home, many Indians are choosing to order from local businesses this year, to help support their communities.

Sydney restaurant owner Santosh Kumaris is looking forward to seizing the Diwali holiday opportunity to resume his business by offering pre-ordered cakes.

Santosh Kumar (center-left) with his family. ( supply )

He opened his restaurant in March 2020, when COVID-19 blockades hit Australia for the first time.

“It was a bad time, because of the closure of borders, finding the right staff has been challenging,” he said.

Mr. Kumar plans to celebrate the festival with his loving family and restaurant staff.

Santosh Kumar has decorated his restaurant this year for the festivities. ( supply )

“The restaurant will be decorated with colorful decorations and the whole restaurant team will follow the restaurant with authentic cultural clothing,” he said.

Complaint Kansara, who runs two grocery stores with her husband on the outskirts of Melbourne, Malvern and Springvale, expressed concern about price increases she experienced while trying to import festival-related items in time for Diwali.

Complaints Kansara at her store in Malvern. ( ABC News: Charmaine Manuel )

Prices have risen “up, up, up,” she said.

“Generally, I pay $ 1,700 to $ 2,000 for a container,” she said.

“This time I paid $ 9,000 for the same thing [imported] container. I was told it would be expressed [shipping] but it has taken time and it will be too late. “

However, as Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, its importance in a year like 2021 is money and center for the community.

“They really want to go out and meet family and friends and spread love,” Paravastu said.