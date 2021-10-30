First group of LGBTQ + Afghans arrives in UK as charity warns of escalating threat | UK news





The level of threat against LGBTQ + Afghans is escalating and escalating a charity chief has warned, as the first 29 people from this group arrived in Britain. Nancy Kelley, chief executive of Stonewall, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans charitable association that has been closely involved in the LGBTQ + Afghan airlift operation, working with the Home Office, Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development and Canadian Rainbow Railroad Organization, welcomed the group’s arrival safe. However, she told the Guardian that a situation that has endangered the lives of LGBTQ + Afghans for decades has become much more dangerous since the Taliban took power. A Taliban spokesman said LGBTQ + rights would not be respected. The level of threat is escalating and escalating. We are hearing reports of people being beaten, raped or killed. Many of them are hiding and some have not been able to leave their hiding places even to get food because the situation is very dangerous. For a long time LGBTQ + people have been forced into marriage and have had to live hidden lives, Kelley said. She said Stonewall had not been involved in an international rescue operation of this kind before, but had begun helping after receiving frantic digital messages in an email bottle from LGBTQ + people in Afghanistan, who sent hundreds of emails to every organization LGBTQ + worldwide they could get. contact details for in the hope that some of these SOS messages would land in the inbox of people who could help. I spoke to one of the newcomers this morning (Saturday), Kelley said. She was very humble. They just wanted to say thank you now that they are safe. Today is a really good day. But we will not be able to get every LGBTQ + person out of Afghanistan and they need to be protected. We are planning some more air transport like this to save more people, but we need the international community to come together to help. BBC reported that the criminal code of Afghanistan reflects the basic principle that homosexuality is prohibited.

BBC reported that the criminal code of Afghanistan reflects the basic principle that homosexuality is prohibited.

