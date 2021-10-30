International
Canada promises another 73 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the developing world
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Saturday that Canada will donate millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to a global vaccine-sharing initiative as rich countries try to send more shocks to the developing world to help curb the number. high of cases.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Freeland said Canada was increasing its existing commitment to COVAX, a vaccine distribution program coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other groups, with about 73 millions more shots for him. Make sure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide.
“We’re getting up and doing our part and that ‘s absolutely the right thing to do,” Freeland said. “Canada’s commitment is very significant because of our size and given that we do not have internal capacity.”
Saturday’s announcement is in addition to the 127 million doses previously promised by Canada to COVAX.
Of the 73 million committed on Saturday, Canada will immediately contribute 10 million doses of Moderna to the vaccine-sharing alliance product previously allocated to Canada, which will now be redistributed to other countries in need. Canada will then supply cash to COVAX so that it can procure another 63 million doses by the end of 2022, a total commitment of up to 200 million doses.
The timing of when these 63 million doses will be purchased and delivered is unclear, but Freeland said Canada is committed to getting those injections in the arms of the people who need them.
“This is a commitment in good faith; we are confident we can get them,” Freeland said when asked for a delivery schedule.
Even with financial support from Western countries, COVAX has struggled to buy vaccines because so many of the vaccine factories are fulfilling orders made by rich countries that paid the highest dollars for their doses.
In the case of the Serum Institute of India, which produces a generic version of the AstraZeneca cut, the national government there has blocked exports to support domestic supply.
Dr. Zain Chagla is Professor of Infectious Diseases at McMaster University in Hamilton. He is pursuing global efforts to purchase vaccines and its impact on developing countries.
“Obviously, more vaccines for the world is good, more vaccines to return to COVAX are welcome. But the global urgent need now is that it is not in 2022,” he said in an interview with CBC News.
“The reality is that it is the year 2021 and the coming months, with circulating deltas, will have far more consequences. There is even more need for global doses today than there will be in a year.”
With Canada currently full of shots, Chagla said the federal government should consider delaying any new shipments, allowing companies to distribute doses to other countries in need.
“There will be five-year-olds in Canada with both of their vaccines before health care workers in some regions have access to one. Inequality is appearing more and more,” he said, adding that leaving millions out. the unvaccinated poses a danger to the world because a new vaccine-resistant variant may emerge.
The issue of vaccine equality is one of the main items on the agenda at this two-day meeting of the world’s largest economies.
The Italian summit, the first major personal meeting since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, has also been called to address climate and economic problems triggered by the pandemic such as inflation and supply chain disruptions.
While rich countries have done well in procuring effective, life-saving vaccines such as those offered by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, low- and middle-income countries have consistently struggled with access.
At the start of the pandemic, COVAX was set up to distribute vaccines evenly, but has been hampered by supply constraints, rich countries have accumulated vaccines and distribution issues in countries on the African continent and elsewhere.
Vaccine gap ‘morally unacceptable’: Italian prime minister
Based on research compiled by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who leads a coalition of former world leaders advocating for better vaccine distribution, Canada, the United States, the European Union and Britain have a combined total of more than 240 million unused vaccines. in hand.
At the same time, less than four percent of people in low-income countries are fully vaccinated.
In a letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ahead of the G20 summit, Brown said this kind of misguided access to vaccines “is plaguing the planet”.
Draghi signaled on Saturday that he had heard calls for coordinated action from the summit he is awaiting. A trained economist, the Italian leader said stalled vaccination levels are a human tragedy that makes the poorest more susceptible to a deadly disease, and is a hindrance to the economy.
“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery. We must do everything we can to reach 70 percent by mid-2022,” Draghi said at the opening ceremony, referring to the WHO goal of get everyone around the world at least one hit by next year. .
Freeland’s engagement is not the first time Canada has offered shots to those in need. Earlier this year, Canada promised 40 million doses to COVAX, including some of the products it agreed to buy from companies such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. The government has also allocated more than $ 500 million in cash to help COVAX buy 87 million doses and improve the distribution process.
However, according to government data, less than three million shots donated by Canada have actually reached the arms of people in the world’s poorest countries.
