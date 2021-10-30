Canada will donate 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to COVAX

OTAVA – Canada will donate 10 million doses of Moderna vaccine to COVID-19 at the COVAX vaccine sharing facility and another $ 15 million to help produce mRNA vaccines in Africa, the prime minister announced on Saturday.

Justin Trudeau revealed details of donations in Rome while attending the G20 leaders summit. Canada will also increase its financial contribution to the global vaccine-sharing alliance, he said, with the goal of donating or paying at least 200 million doses of vaccine to low- and middle-income countries by the end of next year. .

Canada has previously promised to donate 40 million doses from its contracts and pay about 87 million more through more than $ 500 million in cash donations to COVAX.

To date, 3.4 million doses have been submitted by Canadian contracts. Funding has been handed over, but it is not clear how many doses were purchased with Canadian money.

Securing vaccine supplies is tricky because rich countries received most of the early supplies.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada was one of only six countries to have donated their fair share of what is known as the ACT accelerator, an international program that helps fund COVID-19 testing and treatment for countries struggling to face them.

“We are getting up and doing our part,” she told a news conference in Rome. “And that’s absolutely the right thing to do.”

Freeland said the timing of dose delivery does not really depend on the government. While Canada has more than 17.5 million injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine in federal and provincial freezers, doses donated to COVAX will not come from that supply.

Instead, Canada is donating the remaining doses paid but not yet received, meaning it is up to suppliers to offer delivery times.

“As we have experienced in dosing for Canada itself, it is difficult to be exactly accurate,” Freeland said. “And maybe especially difficult for Canada as we are not producing these things ourselves. But let me just say that we expect those Modern doses to be delivered quickly.”

Vaccine inequality is a hot topic of discussion at the G20, as leaders of the world’s largest economies are facing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund has warned that the unequal vaccine program is delaying economic recovery in poorer countries.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, host of this year’s summit, said in his opening remarks Saturday that the unequal distribution of vaccines is “surprising”.

The richest countries in the world have vaccinated more than 70 percent of their citizens, while the poorest have vaccinated less than three percent.

Nearly three in four Canadians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to just one in 20 people in Africa.

“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine global recovery,” Draghi said.

Stuart Hickox, Canada director at the ONE Campaign against poverty, said the number of booster vaccines administered by the world’s richest countries is now twice as high as the number of first doses given by low-income countries and secondary.

“While we are already talking about third doses here, half the world is still waiting for a first rescue blow. It is fantastic to see the government take these urgent steps,” he said. “The pandemic will not really end here at home until it ends everywhere.”

There is alarm about the slow pace of global donations. Wealthy countries pledged to donate 1.3 billion doses to COVAX, but only 150 million have been delivered to date.

The Director General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus urged G20 leaders on Friday to immediately donate another 550 million doses so that 40 percent of the world’s population could be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Draghi noted that the goal is not far off – 38 percent now – but that it will take more than half a billion doses to meet the WHO requirement to reach 40 percent.

Freeland said she is optimistic that others will also add more doses to donate.

“Canada is certainly able to say, as we have said in these meetings to our international partners, ‘it would be good for all of you to grow as well.’

In addition to the new doses, Canada will also donate $ 15 million to a new mRNA vaccine technology transfer center being built in South Africa to help teach African companies to produce vaccines like those made by Moderna and Pfizer.

But Freeland did not indicate that Canada was still willing to relinquish its intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines through the World Trade Organization. Ghebreyesus reiterated his call for such action on Friday, noting that safeguard rules are a hindrance to increasing vaccine production.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 30, 2021.