News: Yokohama International School moves to a new home!

After many years of discussion, planning and development, Yokohama International School (YIS) is pleased to open the doors of their new facility to students on January 12, 2022. The YIS administration has felt privileged to collaborate with Kengo Kuma & Associates (KKAA). Kuma-san, originally from Yokohama, is one of the world’s leading architects, especially known for his use of wood and other natural materials, elements that have been incorporated into the new school campus. YIS school head Craig Coutts says,

The purpose of the design was to make each space a learning space and to maintain and enhance the warm community feeling that people have when entering our school now. Following this direction will be the creation of numerous central open spaces that allow the flow of learning flexibly inside and outside the classrooms, as well as larger common spaces inside and outside for interaction in the community.

YIS has been at its current facility since its inception in 1924! The school has organized special events throughout the fall and winter to celebrate not only the history of the school by giving it the proper farewell, but also to celebrate the completion of the new campus.

Just a mile from its current location, the new YIS campus is located near the Honmoku Front shopping mall and behind the Yamate police station. Fifty percent larger than the previous campus that will soon be, the new YIS site houses a full-size athletic field in addition to classroom buildings: a four-story north building that houses the library, café, performing arts center, and most of objects. Classroom areas and administrative offices and the south three-storey building housing the Early Learning Center and EP facilities, which include a dual gymnasium and a 25-meter indoor pool. The total floor area within the two buildings is also about 50% larger than the nine buildings that make up the current campus.

Other extraordinary aspects include larger, more flexible learning spaces, wheelchair access everywhere, wood paneling and natural light features, low-energy glass and LED lighting, a solar-powered system with 360 panels that will save 51 metric tons of CO 2 per year, and a Japanese-themed multipurpose space complemented by a Japanese ornamental garden to host the Japanese school culture program. In support of the visual and performing arts, YIS has built an integrated performing arts center with a 411-seat auditorium, fully equipped and soundproofed; black box teaching and drama space; larger music rooms; and practical rooms all close to each other. Furthermore, the center is home to a studio-style, Art and Design-style area with expanded workshop space to accommodate a wider range of creative endeavors and an oven room with a pre-loaded electric oven for the YIS Ceramics Program .

Accredited by both the International School Council and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, YIS currently enrolls 661 pre-K-12 students of 43 nationalities! The school offers the Reggio Emilia Program for the early years, followed by the International Baccalaureate Primary (IB) Programs, middle years and bachelor programs. Of its 96 teaching staff, 16 of its educators are Japanese.

After-school programs at YIS run from 3:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., several days a week for the Elementary School (ESA) program. High school students usually attend from 4pm to 6pm, with occasional extended classes or before school.

The ESA program includes a wide range of sports, games, music, art, dance and fun activities for kindergarten to 5th grade students. Some of these choices include Lego Club, Drone Coding, Make & Create, Student Council, Games with paper and desk, Gardening Club, Japanese Calligraphy, Chowa Yearbook and more. Students specially interested in the arts can participate in Choir, Drama Club, Graffiti and Cartoon Drawing, Guitar, Traditional Japanese Dance, Natural Sketching, String Ensemble, Nature Sketch, Koto Ensemble, Young Artists Group and more.

At the intermediate level, there are a variety of after-school choices for the performing and visual arts: Arts Club, Photography Club, Digital Illustration, Dance Company, Latin Dance, Drama, Jazz Band, Choir, Rock School, Wind Ensemble, and MS / HS Arch Ensemble.

A special music offer at YIS is its Japanese music program, which focuses on kotoa harp-like stringed instrument. Offered to students from grade 4 and up, the study of koto fosters an understanding and appreciation of traditional Japanese music. YIS koto The ensemble has performed in concert halls, temples and other venues throughout Japan and beyond. Both ensembles and soloists have been awarded prizes in several major national music competitions.

The ethos of Athletics YIS focuses on fun and involvement, while, at the same time, introducing students to the basics of sports skills, skills development and teamwork. Throughout the seasons, high school students can attend the following: football, badminton, baseball, field hockey, basketball, volleyball for girls. High school students can participate in volleyball, cross-country, tennis, basketball, field hockey for girls, football and badminton.

The school is a member of several associations, two local and one international. High school and high school teams participate in most of the events within the large Tokyo area as part of the KPASSP league. High school athletes also compete as members of the WJAA league, as well as at AISA league events with schools in Japan and Korea.

YIS prides itself on bringing the class into everyday life with intellectual, extracurricular activities such as LGBTQ awareness, Brainbowl, Environment Club, Library Council, Mental Health Awareness Club, Chowa Yearbook, Yowa Magazine, YIS Club, YIS Club of YIS East & West Board, United Nations Model and much more.

YIS prefers to hire certified and experienced teachers, including teaching couples. Teachers should have an academic degree, but not necessarily in the subject they will be teaching. They up to the age of 65 can get a work visa.

The benefits package includes a competitive (taxable) salary along with monthly allowances for accommodation, accommodation and accommodation. Arrival and departure flight tickets, for teacher and dependents, are provided at the beginning and end of each two-year contract with an annual holiday pay. While tuition for dependents is free, parents are subject to a Scholarship Tax. Employees must join the national pension scheme, which is co-financed by the school. Furthermore, the school offers important professional development opportunities, but also budgets for personal professional development choices for all staff. Local health insurance is offered, where the employee pays a percentage, along with an international health insurance, offered at a significantly subsidized rate. The cost of living in Japan is much lower than people think, so there is an opportunity to save!

Please note: The information provided for this school was valid on the date of publication. This information may change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



