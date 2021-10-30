Biden focuses on France at G20 economic summitExBulletin

World leaders meet in Rome for the G20 economic summit, minus those from Russia and China. President Biden uses the opportunity to calm relations between the United States and France.

SCOTT SIMON, host:

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies are meeting in person. But two leaders are clearly missing at the G-20 summit.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

JAKE SULLIVAN: I think you will see the US and Europe ahead and center in this G-20 as we deal with the fact that neither the leaders of Russia nor China will be present in the room in Rome. So the dynamics will be interesting to watch.

SIMON: This is Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, speaking to reporters at Air Force One on their way to Italy NPR.

White House correspondent Scott Detrow is in Rome and joins us now. Scott, thank you so much for being with us.

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: Good morning, Scott.

SIMON: So when President Biden made his first trip abroad, he was warmly welcomed by the G-7 leaders, who I think is fair to say he had some difficulty getting along with his predecessor. . How is President Biden expected now?

DETROW: Right. Let us recall in June that the feeling was best summed up by French President Emmanuel Macron embracing Biden and saying it was good to have an American president who was, I quote, “part of the club again”. Of course, then in September, Biden and Macron had a major conflict over a new defense deal with the UK and Australia. Not only was France left out of this deal, it led to the cancellation of a major submarine construction contract for Australia. Macron, remember, was so mad that he withdrew the French ambassador to the United States.

So yesterday, before the summit started, after that quarrel there was a big make-up conversation. I was standing there as Biden’s limousine pulled into the French embassy in the Vatican. Macron stood on the stairs, smiling. He said, Mr. President, Joe, how are you? So that was a good start. And then inside, Biden was pretty remorseful in an honest way you don’t see so often from an American president.

(TECHNIQUE OF ARCHIVED REGISTRATION)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I had the impression that France was formed long before the deal was going. Honestly to God I did not know you had not been.

DETROW: So Biden admitted that all of this was clumsy. That was the word he used. He and Macron seemed very eager to move forward.

SIMON: What about the two main missing figures? – obviously, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

DETROW: Right. These summits have agendas, but a lot of value for the leaders is just the face-to-face meeting. And this time it will not happen with these two countries. Biden has focused so much on his foreign policy around confronting China. And recently there has been a huge increase in tensions between countries. And, you know, we saw yesterday how much Biden values ​​face-to-face relationships. And that really’s going to matter more at the next summit on that trip, that big UN climate summit in Glasgow. China is the only country more important than the United States when it comes to reducing global emissions to take control of climate change.

SIMON: What are you looking at, in the absence of the kind of drama of personalities?

DETROW: Well, I mean, the focus of the G-20 is on the economy. And there is so much to talk about. The pandemic is lasting. We have seen major problems in supply chains. Energy prices are now rising worldwide. So leaders are talking about all those things. And on this trip, Biden is also trying to finalize a major push he has led to get most countries to agree on a new global minimum corporate tax. If that came into force, it would be a big deal. And it would cut tax-exempt companies by shifting operations from one country to another, at least nominally.

SIMON: And I understand that President Biden will meet at least one more time with President Macron, right?

DETROW: Yes. There will be a side meeting today with the US, France, the UK and Germany. These are the key countries, if you remember, in the Iran nuclear deal, from which the Trump administration withdrew. Recently, the Iranian negotiator has expressed interest in resuming it. So Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, says this is a meeting where these four leaders will simply talk and see how they feel about it. They are all quite skeptical. But they think it’s worth at least having an open mind.

SIMON: Scott Detrow of NPR in Rome – Scott, thank you – safe travel.

DETROW: Hello, Scott.

(SONG OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a fast time frame up Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor and is manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.