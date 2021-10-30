Newcastle United – Own a matchstick shirt and support the British Royal Legion





Football UK will gather again to show its support for the British Royal Legion, with players across the country proudly holding poppies on their T-shirts ahead of this year’s Memorial weekend.

Newcastle United continue to show their support for the Armed Forces community, with all the players wearing poppies on their shirts in Saturday’s game against Chelsea. Match-wearing t-shirts will be made available for purchase at a live auction from the start, with proceeds for the British Royal Legion. Supporters can start bidding on their favorite jersey right away at the first whistle. All Poppy t-shirts will be personally signed by the respective player after the match and will be offered unwashed – so all grass and mud stains will still be on them. All offers made include worldwide shipping fee and handling of payments, with no hidden costs. The poppy is a lasting symbol of remembrance for those who have made the greatest sacrifice for our country and also for those who continue to protect and improve our way of life today. This resilient flower bloomed in the midst of destruction, becoming a symbol of hope and a peaceful future. This year marks the centenary of the British Royal Legion. For 100 years, the British Royal Legion has cared for our active and retired staff and their families by supporting them in a variety of ways. To celebrate this historic moment, fans will have the opportunity to bid on an additional range of exclusive prizes that have been kindly made available by partners and ambassadors of the British Royal Legion. Interested? Just go straight www.matchwornshirt.co.uk/poppy. Do not miss this opportunity to master a unique piece of memory while supporting the vital work of the British Royal Legion – and remember: every poppy matters!

