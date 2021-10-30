Australians leave home after COVID-19 closes as international travel resumes in Sydney and Melbourne

Sydney Airport will once again be the scene of warm reunions and joyful departures as New South Wales and Victoria are opening their international borders.

Main points: From tomorrow, dual vaccinated Australians can go overseas and quarantine lifted for incoming travelers

From tomorrow, dual vaccinated Australians can go overseas and quarantine lifted for incoming travelers Some travelers are concerned that rules and regulations may change again

Some travelers are concerned that rules and regulations may change again Only Australian citizens, residents and their families are eligible for quarantine travel through Sydney

It has been more than 20 months since Australia closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic that prevents most citizens from leaving the country and put in stoppers for incoming passengers and costly hotel quarantines for those who want to return.

But from tomorrow Australians will again be allowed to take vacations abroad and quarantine applications will be canceled for fully vaccinated Australians flying to Sydney or Melbourne.

As soon as Melanie Orvis heard that the rules had changed, she booked a flight home from London, a city from which she had been trying to return home for months.

“A few weeks ago, when NSW changed their rules, my dad called me and I booked my flight right away,” Ms Orvis said.

Melanie Orvis booked her flights as soon as the rules changed.

“I am originally from Melbourne, but even once I went to Sydney I felt like a winner.”

With the expiration of her work visa, the 28-year-old has been trying to get repatriation flights from the federal government since June, but they were sold out immediately.

“Being basically locked out of my home and country has felt a lot like rejection and betrayal,” she said.

“The front page of our passports says we should never have a problem returning home no matter what and that was not the case.”

But she said she would not rest completely until she returned to Australian soil.

“There is a part of me that expects something to change and to remain heartbroken again,” she said.

“Reuniting will feel so surreal, but it will be the best feeling in the world.

“I look forward to embracing my larger family, meeting family members born in a pandemic for the first time, and seeing my friends.”

Losalini Kelei, 51, will be able to return to Fiji for her father’s 80th birthday with her 19-year-old daughter, but she is so worried about the completion of her plans by COVID-19, how many did not buy a return ticket.

A handful of southern Sydney women are worried they will get stuck there after flying in January.

“I’m trying to make sense of it and I’m wondering if I should get my work laptop just in case,” Ms Kelei said.

She has felt disconnected from her home for the past 20 months. Fiji is the only place in the world where it does not keep track of time.

“It’s a step towards family and relaxation, but one of the things I value about returning is that I don’t have to keep my watch,” she said.

“I do not have to worry about what time it is and I do not feel guilty about it.”

Southwest Sydney residents Losalini and Elani Kelei bought tickets to Fiji for January.

Alexandra Koster has never met her almost two-year-old nephew, Patrick, who was born in Seattle just two months before Australia closed its borders.

His Australian parents Elisabeth and Laughlan Davies could no longer bring him home for a visit to meet family as planned, so his Australian relatives had to get to know him through video calls.

But once the travel ban was lifted, the baby’s aunt Ally booked a flight to Seattle and she will soon be leaving to spend about five weeks with him.

“I just realized you don’t have that much time to look at him and make that kind of connection when he’s still young,” Ms. Koster said.

“I’ll take care of her while Elisabeth is working. I’re just excited to take her to playgrounds and cafes and all those everyday things.”

Mrs. Koster, on the right, will finally meet her two-year-old nephew, Patrick, when she travels to Seattle.

Ms Koster said the culmination of the trip would be when Patrick’s Australian grandmother would join him in December.

“The plan is for us all to go to Disneyland for Pat’s birthday,” she said.

She described the feeling of being able to travel again as surreal.

“It is not entirely true that I am going there, I am still predicting that something will happen if the flights are canceled,” she said.

Ms Koster is fully vaccinated but said she was also concerned about the possibility of COVID contracting in the United States.

“How would that affect things, if I could not take my flight home and have to isolate myself there, things like that,” she said.

A definite concern about changing rules and regulations is a common topic for travelers who spoke to ABC.

Retired Ray McDonald and his British wife Val share their time between Melbourne and the UK.

They returned to the UK at the start of the pandemic, but will fly back to Melbourne this week to see McDonald’s elderly mother and his grandchildren before Christmas.

“While it was quarantine, I would have returned to Australia only in the event of a family emergency,” Mr McDonald said.

After the rules changed, McDonald immediately booked flights back to Melbourne this week to see the family at the helm of Christmas.

But he has tried, unsuccessfully, to find out how Victoria will facilitate and monitor her request for all travelers to take a COVID test within 24 hours of arriving in Victoria.

“In my opinion, it appears that various federal and state governments have made the announcement without having a communication plan for travelers seeking updated information about what is required of them,” he said.

“I am taking a step of confidence and I hope that by the time I travel on November 4 it will be resolved.”

