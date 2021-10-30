Ancient Mayo canoe found in Mexican freshwater pool





A wooden canoe used by ancient peaks and believed to be more than 1000 years old has appeared in the southern Mexican state of Yucat .n. Main points: The ancient canoe was found submerged in a freshwater pool near the ruins of Chichen Itza

The ancient canoe was found submerged in a freshwater pool near the ruins of Chichen Itza The Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History described it as “the first complete canoe like this in the Maya area”

The Mexican National Institute of Anthropology and History described it as “the first complete canoe like this in the Maya area” The canoe could be used to transport water from the pool or to deposit ritual offerings The extremely rare canoe was found almost completely intact, submerged in a freshwater pool known as cenote, near the ruins of Chichen Itza, once a large Maya city, with carefully carved temples and tall pyramids. . With a length of just over 1.6 meters and a width of 80 centimeters, the canoe could be used to transport water from cenotes or to deposit ritual offerings, according to a statement from the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico. Kanoe dived into a freshwater pool known as cenote, near the ruins of Chichen Itza. ( National Institute of Anthropology and History ) The institute described it as “the first complete canoe like this in the Maya area”, adding that experts from the Sorbonne University in Paris would help with a well-preserved wood analysis to determine its age and type. A three-dimensional canoe model will also be commissioned to facilitate further study and allow copies to be made. Canoe dates back to between 830950 AD, near the end of the classical zenith of the Maya civilization, when dozens of cities throughout present-day southern Mexico and Central America flourished amid great human achievements in mathematics, writing, and the arts. The Mexico Railway Project has been criticized as a threat to the area’s delicate ecosystems. ( National Institute of Anthropology and History ) He was found while workers building a tourist railway project were inspecting the area around the cenote, which is close to a section of the project that will be connected to Cancun, Mexico’s main beach resort. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has set up the so-called Maya Train as a tourist-friendly infrastructure that will help alleviate poverty in Mexico’s poorest southern states, while critics have said it risks damaging the region’s delicate ecosystems. Reuters

