Let’s find the way home | News, Sports, Work

The US Congress has not yet reached an agreement on the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill. While awaiting their decision, Hawaii will formally welcome visitors to the islands on November 1st. Maybe this is ours “Return to normalcy?” Should it be?

Before the global pandemic changed everything in March 2020, our economy was booming, with conventional measures. Unemployment was below 3 percent and Maui had broken its visitor arrival records for four years in a row. When visitor arrivals approached 3 million a year, we also learned that more is not necessarily better.

In 1962, Maui’s first tourist hotel, the Royal Lahaina, opened in Ka’anapali. Our county population was just under 40,000 when Amfac Inc. launched the plan to complete “a note” plantation economy with tourism. No one could have predicted how quickly this thriving industry would grow into the dominant economic force of Maui County. Fast forward to 2021. In less than 60 years, tourism has spread from resorts and to our neighborhoods, adding to the chronic shortage of housing and inflating an already high cost of living.

Maui County is more vulnerable after the pandemic than before. Insufficient infrastructure, a bypassed economy, and reliance on unreliable supply chains for our food and fuel mean that we are a natural, or man-made, disaster from the crisis. My plan of four pillars of recovery includes tourism with the right dimensions, improvement in green infrastructure, diversification of our economy and strengthening the assets of Maui county. With the exception of rental vacation rentals, these issues have been with us for a very long time.

It took decades for tourism to transcend our plantation economy to become industrial tourism. As the hospitality industry reengineses its comeback, managed regenerative tourism is the new ideal. I understand the calls for an immediate halt to tourism, but I believe that evolution, not revolution, is a more reasonable path. The easiest way to rebuild our economy is to support our hospitality industry while nurturing other industries.

Our global environment is at risk and Maui County is now facing climate change and rising sea levels. The projected federal infrastructure funds can help build and improve roads and bridges and help move inland highways inland to prevent flooding. We can also use federal money to upgrade our water and wastewater recovery systems, as well as environmental restoration and broadband improvements across the county. These investments will generate jobs for the construction trade and provide new career opportunities for the island’s youth. This necessary infrastructure will also accelerate the development of residential housing – especially affordable rents and affordable housing for working families.

Technology will lead our economic diversification program by maximizing the potential of our Kihei Research and Technology Park. Everyone wins when our best and smartest can stay home, or return home, for lucrative STEM careers. Aerospace, astronomy, renewable energy, ocean sciences and ecosystem restoration are other technology-related opportunities. Investing in healthcare that integrates East and West best practices can strengthen conventional medicine with preventative well-being. These changes will require curriculum changes in our schools and universities as today’s youth prepare for a brighter future.

Finally, my administration will continue to strengthen the assets of Maui County by purchasing land for new housing that local residents can afford. We also plan to create more parks, nature and cultural reserves for future generations. All of these things are possible when we work together.

The people of Maui County are just emerging from the worst public and economic health crisis in modern history. Let’s not go back to business as usual by pursuing more economic growth at all costs. Instead, let’s find the way back home. Let us build a suitable, diverse economy that is compatible with our land and our people.

* “Our county” a column by Maui county mayor Michael Victorino discusses county issues and county government activities. The column alternates with “3 minutes of the Council” every other weekend.