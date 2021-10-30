G20 leaders approve global minimum corporate tax at Rome summit





Leaders of the world’s largest economies on Saturday approved a global minimum tax on corporations as part of an agreement on new international tax rules, a step towards building more justice amid rising incomes of some multinational businesses. Moving from Group 20 Summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as a beneficiary of American businesses and workers. The G-20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a minimum tax of 15%. Its official approval at Saturday’s summit in Rome of the world’s economic powers was widely expected. Yellen predicted in a statement that the agreement on the new international tax rules, with a global minimum tax, “will end the harmful race by the end of corporate taxation”. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (C-front) stands with world leaders as they gather for the official family photo on the first day of the G20 Summit at the La Nuvola Congress Center, in the EUR district of Rome on October 30, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The deal failed from US President Joe Biden’s initial call for a 21% minimum tax. However, Mr. Biden expressed his satisfaction on Twitter. “Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of world GDP – allies and competitors – made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax,” the president said on Twitter. “This is more than just a tax deal – it is diplomacy that reshapes our global economy and provides for our people.” For other crucial issues of justice across the globe – including access to COVID-19 vaccines – the summit in the first of its two days – heard prayers to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in poor countries. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi made a sharp call to increase the pace of vaccination in poor countries, while opening a conference of the world’s powerful economies. Draghi, the summit host, said on Saturday that only 3% of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one injection. “These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery,” said Draghi, an economist and former head of the European Central Bank. World leaders at the summit were also expected to focus on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, tackling climate change and regulating supply chain issues that raise prices. The two-day summit is the first personal meeting of G20 leaders since the pandemic began. This visit will test Mr. Biden’s years of foreign policy experience. Trend news Download our Free app For the latest news and analysis Download the free CBS News app

