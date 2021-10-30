International
World leaders approve global minimum corporate tax with G-20 launch
ROME President Joe Biden and other world leaders voiced support for a global minimum corporate tax at Saturday’s closed-door G-20 summit, a landmark deal US officials hope will lead to an increase in revenue to fund Biden’s “Build better again” agenda.
After the first plenary session on Saturday, a senior Biden administration official said the leaders “all came out in support of a global minimum tax”.
While finance representatives from most G-20 countries have already agreed to impose a minimum tax rate of 15 percent on corporations, ending a race to the end of corporate taxation that could prevent companies from leaving the US for the approval of low-tax countries by heads of state. important step forward towards the implementation of the agreement.
A final approval of the new tax was expected to be included in the joint communiqué, the statement the G-20 leaders issue at the end of the summit outlining their priorities and the actions they agreed to take. Each country will have to go through its own process to ratify the tax.
An administration official said the global minimum corporate tax would lead to at least $ 60 billion in additional revenue each year in the US alone.
Covid, climate change and high energy prices were also expected to be high on the agenda during the G-20 opening session.
“The president underscored his commitment to ending the global pandemic and ensuring a comprehensive global economic recovery, including supporting developing countries through debt relief,” the official said in a statement. “He reminded G20 leaders that new pandemics could emerge at any time, so it is important that we strengthen global health systems and do more to build the global health security infrastructure to make sure we are prepared against the coming pandemic. “
In his opening remarks Saturday at La Nuvola, where the summit is taking place, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi stressed the need to unite to address some of the world’s most complex challenges.
“From the pandemic to climate change to fair and equitable taxes, going alone is not just an option,” Draghi said. “We have to do everything we can to overcome our differences. And we have to revive the spirit that led to the creation of this group.”
Biden and other G-20 leaders posed for a group photo before sitting down for the meeting. The first responders got together and some of them took selfies with Biden at the end.
Biden was briefly seen interacting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Draghi warned the group in its opening remarks that the pandemic was far from over and that more needed to be done to combat global vaccine inequality.
“In high-income countries, more than 70 percent of the population has received at least one dose. In poorer countries, that percentage drops to roughly 3 percent,” he said. “These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine global recovery.”
The Group of 20, an annual meeting of international leaders representing the world’s largest economies, meets annually to discuss some of the world’s most challenging economic problems.
In addition to the United States, the G-20, which was founded in 1999 after a series of global economic crises, includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and members of the European Union.
Combined, member states account for approximately 80 percent of global GDP and 60 percent of world population, although some of the most populous countries like Pakistan and Nigeria are not part of the G-20.
In the afternoon, Biden met on the sidelines of the G20 with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
“We urge President Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a credible effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency,” the leaders said in a joint statement. “This is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in the interest of any country.”
Last week, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said Tehran was ready to start negotiations before the end of November.
In the 2015 deal, widely regarded as the Obama administration’s biggest foreign policy achievement, Iran agreed to halt the development of nuclear weapons and allow international controls on its facilities in exchange for a U.S. agreement to lift sanctions.
Ever since then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact in 2018 and reinstated crippling economic sanctions, Iran has begun enriching uranium to 60 percent purity, close to weapons levels, and has denied inspectors access to some nuclear sites. Iran has also been unable to access tens of billions of dollars of its assets due to US sanctions, which have squeezed its economy.
President and First Lady Jill Biden was also expected to attend a gala dinner Saturday night with other heads of state at the Quirinale Palace, one of the three official residences of the Italian president.
