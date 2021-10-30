International
The G-20 approves the global minimum corporate tax at the Rome summit
ROME – Leaders of the world’s largest economies on Saturday approved a global minimum tax on corporations, a key point of new international tax rules aimed at blurring the edge of fiscal havens amid growing profits of some multinational businesses.
The G20 summit move in Rome was hailed by US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as a boon to American businesses and workers.
The G-20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a minimum tax of 15%. She was awaiting formal approval at Saturday’s summit in Rome of world economic powers.
Yellen predicted in a statement that the agreement on the new international tax rules, with a global minimum tax, would end the harmful race by the end of corporate taxation.
The deal failed from US President Joe Biden’s initial call for a 21% minimum tax. However, Biden wrote on Twitter his satisfaction.
Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of the world’s allies and competitors made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax, the president said on Twitter. This is more than just a tax deal, it is diplomacy that reshapes our global economy and provides for our people.
The agreement is intended to discourage multinationals from accumulating profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes. These days, multinationals can make huge profits from things like trademarks and intellectual property. These companies can then assign profits to a subsidiary in a fiscal haven.
Informing reporters in the middle of the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “There are good things to report here. The world community has agreed on a minimal corporate taxation. This is a clear signal of justice in times of digitalization.
Mathias Cormann, secretary general of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said the agreement reached in Rome would make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digital and economical economy. globalized.
The minimum rate completely eliminates the incentive for businesses around the world to restructure their jobs to avoid taxes, Cormann claimed.
On other crucial issues of justice across the globe, including access to vaccines against COVID-19, the summit in its first two days heard prayers to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in poor countries.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi made a sharp call to increase the pace of getting vaccines in poor countries.
Draghi, the summit host, said on Saturday that only 3% of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one injection.
These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery, said Draghi, an economist and former head of the European Central Bank.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use the summit to pressure other European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries.
But civil society advocates who have held discussions with G-20 officials said the suspension of vaccine patents was crucial to increasing access to poor countries.
Canada noted that it was distributing vaccines and donating money to develop production in South Africa, which is a G-20 country. Chrystia Freeland, the Deputy Prime Minister, said Canada is increasing its commitment to the international distribution of vaccines through the COVAX program by donating 200 million doses.
The summit is also facing a two-way global recovery, to which rich countries are returning faster.
Wealthy countries have used vaccines and stimulus spending to restart economic activity, leaving the risk that developing countries, which account for most of global growth, will lag behind due to low vaccinations and financial difficulties.
Macron has told reporters he expects the G-20 to confirm an additional $ 100 billion to support Africa’s economies.
On the urgent problem of climate change, Italy hopes that the G-20 will secure substantial commitments from the countries responsible for about 80% of global carbon emissions ahead of the UN climate conference starting Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, as it ends Rome summit. down.
Most G-20 leaders will go to Glasgow.
Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, whose efforts to reduce emissions are key to fighting climate change, were attending the Rome summit from a distance.
But in the middle of the summit it was the corporate tax rate rule that dominated.
White House officials say the new tax rate will generate at least $ 60 billion in new revenue a year in the U.S., a cash flow that could help partially pay for a $ 3 trillion social services and infrastructure package dollars that Biden is looking for. Approval in the US is essential because so many multinational companies are headquartered there.
But Civil 20, which represents about 560 organizations from more than 100 countries in a network that makes recommendations for the G-20, was less enthusiastic. The 15% rate is slightly higher than those (rates) we would consider a tax haven, Civil 20 official Riccardo Moro told reporters after the summit.
Nicole Winfield contributed to this report.
