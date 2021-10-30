G20 Summit: World Leaders Adopt Global Minimum Corporate Tax at Rome Summit | World News





G20 world leaders have approved a global minimum tax on corporations as part of an agreement on new international tax rules. The move by the leaders of the world’s largest economies is a step towards building more justice amid the rising incomes of some multinational businesses. US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen hailed it as a boon for American businesses and workers. In July, G20 The finance ministers agreed on a minimum tax of 15% – so its formal approval was expected at Saturday’s summit in Rome of the world’s economic powers. Image:

(LR) Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Joe Biden at G20 summit

In a statement, Ms Yellen predicted that the agreement on the new international tax rules, with a global minimum tax, “would put an end to harmful competition by the end of corporate taxation”. Despite the deal failed by the US President Joe BidenHis initial call for a minimum tax of 21%, he welcomed the decision. Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





World leaders gather for G20 “family photos”

“Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of world GDP – allies and competitors – made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax,” the president said in a Twitter post. “This is more than just a tax deal – it is diplomacy that reshapes our global economy and provides for our people.” Image:

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (left) says vaccine inequality was ‘morally unacceptable’

White House officials have claimed that the new tax rate would generate at least $ 60 billion (43 43.8 billion) in new revenue a year in the US, which could pay in part for a package of social services and infrastructure of nearly $ 3 trillion (1 2.1 trillion) that Mr. Biden is looking. On the topic of justice across the globe, including access to COVID-19 vaccines, the summit also heard pleas to increase the percentage of people in poor countries having access to jabs. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, an economist and former head of the European Central Bank, called for speeding up the delivery of vaccines to poorer countries as he opened the conference. Image:

Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the leaders at the summit

He stressed that only 3% of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have been vaccinated at least once. “These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine global recovery,” he said. Draghi. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to use the summit to urge other European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries. Italy hopes the G20 will secure substantive commitments from countries representing 80% of the global economy ahead of the UN climate conference, COP26, starting in Glasgow on Sunday. Most summit leaders in Rome will travel to Glasgow as soon as the G20 concludes on Sunday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/g20-summit-world-leaders-endorse-global-corporate-minimum-tax-at-rome-summit-12455654 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos