Retailers fear shortages as holiday season approaches | News, Sports, Work

NEW YORK – The Perfect Pigg, a gift shop owned by Ginger Pigg, is a popular place for Cumming, Georgia residents to receive gift items such as baby toys and household goods.

But this year, store shelves may be a bit rare. Due to barriers in the global supply chain, many stores like Pigg’s are trying to get all the inventory they can before the crucial holiday shopping season.

“I’m a little stressed” said Pigg, which has about 60% of the Christmas inventory it usually has at this time. Some of the shares she ordered in July have not yet arrived. “I feel like I did everything I could,” she said. “I hope and pray that everything comes.”

The global supply chain has been hit by a host of problems, from factories having to close due to COVID-19 increases, a lack of containers to transport items, stocks at ports and warehouses, and a shortage of truckers.

While larger retailers like Walmart and Target have the power to buy their own containers, use air freight, and take further steps to ensure they have inventory, smaller retailers are at the mercy of their retailers, who are increasingly suspending delivery guarantees and sometimes not communicating at all.

For Pigg, a pepper jelly she sells usually has a shelf life of two weeks; it now takes four to six weeks to arrive, with no guarantee it will arrive at all. An order she made for jelly in July was delivered in October. And she has difficulty getting various things, like shopping bags and candles, due to the lack of wicks and glass jars into which the candles go.

“It was just one thing after another,” she said.

Last year, Renee Silverman, owner of Irv’s Luggage in Vernon, Illinois, did not buy luggage before the holidays – no one was traveling. This year, people are traveling and need luggage – but now the problem is finding luggage to sell.

Inventory that was supposed to come in August and September has been postponed to December due to supply problems. Silverman has tried to distribute orders among five or six retailers, such as Samsonite and Ricardo Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, prices are rising due to rising transportation costs. At this time last year, ocean freight rates from China to the US West Coast were $ 3,847 per 40-foot container. Now, the same container will cost $ 17,377 to ship, according to Freightos, a Hong Kong-based online merchandise market.

Most of the retailers Silverman works with have raised prices once or twice in the last six months to offset rising costs – normally they raise prices once every few years. Thus, she tried to place orders before the price increase.

“I feel like I have 14 plates spinning in the air, not knowing what will come when.” she said. “Vendors do not call or have no answers.”

Most of the delays involve inventory coming from China, and to a lesser extent from Thailand, she said. Its vendors have told it the delays stem from port support.

The average time it takes to transport goods by ocean to go door to door has increased 45% over the past year, from 51 days to 74 days, according to Freightos. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, make up 40% of all shipping containers entering the United States. As of Monday evening, 73 container vessels were anchored, awaiting unloading.

Normally, there is no expectation that container vessels will be unloaded, said Kevin Ketels, a lecturer in global supply chain management at Wayne State University.

“These are big delays.” he said.

Rob Pickering, owner of five Snapdoodle Toys & Games stores in the Seattle area, said holiday ordering has “It was a real fight.”

Large holiday orders usually placed in August shifted to July. So the company’s warehouses and warehouses are fuller than normal for this time of year.

However, some items that Pickering ordered in June and July have not arrived. Some smaller toy manufacturers have already stopped taking and filling out more orders for the holiday season. Some popular items, including Ravensburger puzzles and Bruder trucks, both imported from Germany, are likely to disappear from shelves long before Christmas, Pickering said.

“We are telling our customers to buy it when they see it and do not plan to hope to buy it later in the season.” he said.

Some retailers have shifted production or created their own private label products in an effort to gain more control over the stock they have on the shelves.

Chris Lynch is the co-founder of Everyday California, La Jolla, California, a clothing brand with an online store and retail store, along with an adventure tour business.

He has experienced supply chain problems “beyond the board”, he said. COVID-19 cases rose in Vietnam in July and August, forcing several factories producing hats and other headwear to close. And there have been transportation problems with manufacturers in China, where he gets items like hood and sweatshirt.

Lynch moved some produce closer to home. He is making famous items like hats and t-shirts in Tijuana, Mexico. But he is still facing delays due to lack of raw materials.

Christine Noh, CEO of Nohbles, an independent chain of five shoe and clothing stores in New York and New Jersey, says she is terrified of the upcoming holiday season. Her inventory is down 58% and half of the shelves in her warehouse are empty. Major shoe brands like Nike and Adidas were heavily affected when factories in Vietnam closed.

Noh started a line of private labels to make sure there were enough stocks in stores. The line produces athletic kits with fleece and base tops. It is manufactured in Bangladesh, where it has a relationship with the factory.

“When we place a message with them, we have more communication and visibility.” she said. And she chose to transport some of the clothes to make sure they came in.

Time is essential due to the short vacation period.

“If everything shows up in January, that’s not really helpful.” she said. “Therefore, there is a sense of everyone holding their breath collectively.”

