Rotary Canby Club Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Community Service | News, Sports, Work





CANBY – Canby Rotary International club members and their guests spent Wednesday evening celebrating a 75-year tradition of community service. The club was formed in 1946 with sponsorship from the Marshall and Watertown, South Dakota Rotary chapters. Since then, she has brought together professionals from the Canby area with a shared vision for community service. “People are the key to success for our Rotary club.” said Canby Rotary President Dave Dybsetter. “We have very active members. We enjoy the company and the opportunity to make a difference in the community. ” Darold Snortum has been a member of Canby’s Rotary chapter since 1968. His father, Randolf Snortum, was a member of the statute. He likes how Rotary has changed over time in the last 53 years. The organization was initially for men only, but has included women since the late 1980s. Over the years, the chapters have become less stringent in terms of weekly meeting attendance, allowing flexibility for work and family commitments. “I grew up hearing about my father’s experiences in Rotary.” said Snortum. “It seemed natural to me to join. I enjoy friendships. It’s also a good way to support the community. “ Club secretary Becca Schrupp said the Canby club has 30 current members. It sponsors a wide range of community activities, including two annual scholarships for local high school students and an annual Minnesota West scholarship. Additional financial support goes to the Blue and Gold Foundation of the school district and the Southwest United Way Imagination Library. The club sponsors an annual Veterans Program. She participates in Rotary International’s global service projects, such as providing wheelchairs to countries around the world. The chapter has also furnished picnic tables and hand sanitizers in Canby city parks. He completed the landscape around the sign for Stone Hill Park on nearby Lake Del Clark. “We are always looking for ways to get back into the community,” said Schrupp. “We want to invest time and money in things that will help.” Wednesday’s banquet included a visit by International Rotary District Governor Doug Lind of Rapid City, South Dakota. It serves clubs in a region of four states. Lind said he tries to attend every club event that includes a major milestone like the 75th anniversary. He hears many good things about the Canby chapter. “I’m very impressed with what they achieve,” said Lind. “They are a community center and their projects do very well. The Canby chapter is a great example of how Rotary brings people together. ” The latest news of today and other in the inbox

