France and the United Kingdom say: end the dispute or destroy the Cop26 summit | Fishing industry

Leading scientists and environmentalists called on Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron to declare an immediate ceasefire in a fierce Anglo-French quarrel over fishing rights on Saturday, as fears grew that the UK’s arguments with its neighbors EU could obscure the crucial Cop26 summit on climate change.

On the eve of the reception of 120 world leaders in the UK at the meeting in Glasgow, the Prime Minister said that the summit would be the moment of world truth and could mark the final beginning of climate change. Speaking at a meeting of G20 leaders in Rome, he added: The question everyone is asking is whether we seize the moment or let it go.

But as the countdown continued, there was outrage among green groups and scientists over how the UK and French governments were at loggerheads in a fisheries rights debate, at a time when the UK is also threatening to use Article 16 of Northern Ireland. protocol in a move that could trigger a new trade war with the EU.

Johnsons Brexit minister Lord Frost threatened action against France on Saturday as he reacted angrily to comments by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who said in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the UK should it is shown that it causes more. harm to leave the EU than to stay inside.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost says the UK government is actively considering launching dispute settlement proceedings if arbitration fails. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

Frost said: To see it expressed in this way is clearly very disturbing and very problematic in the current context, when we are trying to resolve many very sensitive issues, including the Northern Ireland protocol. This is all the more so as the threats made by France this week to our fishing industry, to energy supply and to future cooperation, for example through the Horizon research program, are unfortunately part of a model that has continued for part most of this year. .

The UK Government, according to Frost, was actively considering initiating dispute settlement procedures as set out in Article 738 [of the trade and cooperation agreement], which could lead to the use of tariffs on French goods if the arbitration fails.

At the G20 in Rome, Johnson also made known his feelings to Von der Leyen, saying French threats to block British exports in response to the fishing license dispute were completely unjustified.

Asked if he believed there had been violations of international rules by France, Johnson said: I am concerned there may be. I am looking at what is happening at the moment and I think we should resolve it, but honestly this is a small trivial beer compared to the threat to humanity we face.

But the heated arguments of Paris and London, on the eve of a climate change summit, considered by many to be the most important gathering of world leaders, caused astonishment within the scientific and environmental communities.

Professor Lord Nicholas Stern, whose government’s historic report in 2006 warned of the catastrophic consequences of delaying action on climate change, said the UK and France should work together to address climate change rather than debate an issue that was relatively unimportant.

There is a history of French and British leaders joining forces on climate change despite major political differences, such as Jacques Chirac and Tony Blair after the Iraq war. And both countries must also find a way to work with China on climate change, he said.

Chris Venables, head of policy at environmental alliance Green Alliance, added: “Honestly it is ridiculous that this dispute could destabilize the launch of Cop26. They need to clarify this as soon as possible and move quickly to the most important issue of protecting the future of our planet.

The Glasgow summit, which opens Sunday, will determine whether hopes can be realized to limit a rise in global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Failure could cause catastrophic global warming, scientists have warned.

A fire in Perth, Western Australia, February 2021. Photo: Paul Kane / Getty Images

An overheated world would lead to catastrophic sea level rise, intensifying heat waves, and prolonged droughts that would leave tens of millions homeless or without food.

Delegates from almost 200 countries will be involved in reaching an agreement to prevent such scenarios, although climate experts have warned that they now have very little space or time to maneuver. Average global temperatures have already risen by 1.1C since the industrial revolution and only drastic emission cuts will prevent this increase from reaching 1.5C.

However, developing countries outraged by recent UK cuts from abroad are expected to clash with the richest countries for funding that the former say should be given to help them introduce the green technologies needed to replace their power plants with coal and oil.

At the same time, Arab states want to continue drilling for oil for as long as possible, while the Pacific island states, which could soon be wiped out by rising sea levels, are calling for a speedy extraction ban. of all fossil fuels. It will be the task of Boris Johnson and Cop26 president Alok Sharma to secure an agreement between these competing groups.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband, who attended the Copenhagen summit in 2009 as UK climate minister, said that with the opening of the summit we are miles away from where we should be in terms of national plans for curb global warming. The fate of the next generations depends on the fate of the next two weeks.