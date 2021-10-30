G20 leaders to approve Biden proposal for global minimum corporate tax | G20





Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies will approve a US proposal for a 15% global minimum corporate tax, the draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit in Rome showed on Saturday. The G20 plans to have the rules in place in 2023. This is more than just a tax deal, it is a reshaping of the rules of the global economy, a senior US official told reporters. The agreement, drawn from proposals drafted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is designed to protect tax revenues and provide stability for businesses operating across national borders. The fact that we agreed on this new international tax system is good news for all of us, it is clearly a revolution in the international tax system, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday as officials arrived in Rome. . The Biden administration had demanded a 21% corporate tax rate, but a 15% rate still represents a victory for the US to be addressed at the COP26 climate conference next week in Glasgow. Bidens’s domestic plans to reduce carbon emissions have sunk into the Washington blockade. The tax pact is expected to be officially announced on Sunday. It sets a minimum rate of 15% on the profits of large businesses, which will increase additional revenue for most governments and shift the tax burden to where companies sell to consumers, not where they are based. International corporations will have less room to set up tax evasion schemes. Some nations are expected to benefit more than others. According to the Wall Street Journal, for the US the additional revenue from a minimum corporate tax will be 15 times that of China. A separate report cited by the Journal estimates that total growth for 52 developing countries could be around $ 1.5 billion to $ 2 billion a year, far less than the richest countries. Earlier this month, Biden DESCRIBED proposals as unprecedented. The race to the end for corporate tax rates, he said, has not only hurt American workers, it has also put many of our allies at a competitive disadvantage. A deal, Biden said, would eliminate incentives to relocate jobs and profits abroad and ensure multinational corporations pay their fair share here at home. This international agreement is proof that the rest of the world agrees that corporations can and should do more to ensure that we rebuild better. Pascal Saint-Amans, a senior tax official at the OECD, told the Journal that the opposition to globalization we have seen everywhere should also have been a push against tax multilateralism. But if you want to protect your sovereignty, what you need is tax cooperation. Proposals will still have to be ratified by participating countries. In the US, given the path treaties should follow, this may require the approval of two-thirds in a 50-50 split Senate and is rarely the home of bipartisan cooperation.

