The Taliban say ignorance of their government could have global effects

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

KABUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognize their government in Afghanistan, saying failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to in trouble not only for the country but for the world. No country has officially recognized the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. “Our message to America is, if ignorance persists, Afghan problems continue, this is a regional problem and could turn into a problem for the world,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a news conference on Saturday. He said the reason the Taliban and the United States went to war last time was also because the two had no official diplomatic ties. The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 after the September 11, 2001 attacks, after the then Taliban government refused to hand over al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. “Those issues that caused the war, they could be resolved through negotiations, they could also be resolved through political compromise,” Mujahid said. He added that recognition was the right of the Afghan people. While no country has recognized the Taliban government, senior officials from a number of countries have met with the movement’s leadership both in Kabul and abroad. The latest visit was from Turkmen Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, who was in Kabul on Saturday. The two sides discussed the rapid implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Mujahid said earlier on Twitter. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban officials in Qatar earlier this week. The Mujahideen said on Saturday that China had promised to finance transport infrastructure and give Kabul exports to access Chinese markets through neighboring Pakistan. The Mujahideen also spoke at length about the issues facing border crossings, particularly Pakistan, which has seen frequent closures and protests in recent days. Crossings are crucial for landlocked Afghanistan. He said serious talks on the issue were held when the Pakistani foreign minister traveled to Kabul last week. Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and the Islamabad editorial board Edited by Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

