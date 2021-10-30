Hear from Digital Transformation Leaders from AWS, IBM, Twitter and SK Telecom at K-Global 2021





SAN JOSE, California – (TELI BUSINESS) – Known as the ultimate English language record, the Oxford English Dictionary recently added and updated more than twenty Korean words. of K the prefix itself is listed along with such culturally specific words as skinship, aegyo, and mukbang. K-pop has exploded American airwaves and Wi-Fi in recent years. in 2020, parasite received four Oscars, including Best Picture as the first non-English film, and most recently, Netflixs Squid game has attracted the attention of anyone who holds a pulse in pop culture and social networks. Korean wave, or hallyu (another addition to the Oxford Dictionary), has found its way into mainstream American culture. Music in particular has had a major impact. BTS has dominated Billboard charts and has found an abundance of new fans here in the states. However, they did not just reach fans through traditional means of broadcasting. In 2019, the record company with which BTS is signed, Hybe Corporation, tried to offer fans more intimate interactions with their favorite artists and even increase the fan base through their unique platform: Weverse. Via Weverse, media mogul Hybe creates an environment where artists can vlog, stream live and respond to messages from fans and fans, allowing fans and their idols to get closer than ever. Users of the app can also buy concert tickets, connect with fans of various artists and even buy merchandise and artist merchandise. This particular innovation is an example of how digital transformation can impact businesses to reimagine their models and take their technology to a new level of efficiency and reach. Many of these ideas are derived from culture. More specifically, Korean culture has been at the forefront where these businesses and entertainment industries intersect. Better K culture awareness through the digital world has had a global impact. K-Global represents such a global Korean influence with a focus on new and evolving technology. K-Global participants can learn about innovations such as Starbucks Siren + myDT pass: by registering a number of license plates in the app, the cameras in the receiving window will recognize the license plate of the machine and automatically upload the bill for previously ordered drinks . Spatial is another unique example of these innovations. Another platform called Spatial offers virtual conferences inspired by virtual reality to create more interactive and productive meeting spaces. Toss is also mentioned during one of the keynote speeches as a stellar example of digital adaptation. Toss offers its users a wealth of financial services including banking standards, investments, loan applications, insurance consulting, credit score reports and securities and investments – a comprehensive platform never seen before. As a result, Korean start-ups have become the newest blue ocean for investors, as they eagerly seek worthy start-up businesses to dip their fingers into the emerging market. These are just a few of the many success stories K companies are creating with the successful digital transformation that K-Global will cover. K-Global will also be important keynote speakers: CTO and IBM Ranjan Sinha will talk about Accelerating Enterprise Transformation; Twitter CISO Rinki Sethi will give its perspective on cyber security; EVERYWHERE at AWS Faraz Shafiq delves deep into the opportunities that digital transformation really offers; VP at SK Telecom Jongmin Lee will provide a post-pandemic perspective for 5G and AI services; and VP at SK mySUNI Jeehyun KimHis presentation, Digital at Scale: The First Movers, will provide participants with digital transformation success stories, some of which are shared above. Turning to her tenth annual event, K-Global @ Silicon Valley 2021 Go Digital, Better Tomorrow will introduce the ever-progressing modern perspective on business in the digital age. The virtual event will present together with the above-mentioned keynote speakers, panelists from different backgrounds and experts discussing the digital transformation from the start-up business objective, pitching competitions featuring sixteen new Korean businesses and eight other international businesses, and the opportunity to have one-on-one virtual meetings with exhibitors representing 38 South Korean companies through online exhibition. The three-day event starts on November 8, at 17:00 PST (00:00 UTC) About KOTRA KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) is a non-profit agency that promotes international trade and investment by providing Korean support for SME exports, FDI promotion, and business matches.

