Unfair competition: Putin attacks G20 over vaccines | News of the coronavirus pandemic
Russia has complained about the lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a G20 summit, where leaders agreed to step up global vaccination efforts.
In a notable reference to the failure of Russian Sputnik V to gain foreign regulatory approval, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday urged G20 health ministers to discuss mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates as soon as possible. .
Despite the G20 decisions, not all countries in need can have access to anti-COVID vaccines, Putin said in comments to video messages to counterparts that were rebroadcast on Russian state television.
This is mainly due to unfair competition, protectionism and because some countries, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates, he added.
Earlier this month, South Africa refused to approve Russian intervention, despite the country’s great need for vaccines, claiming it could increase the risk of HIV infection in men.
Sputnik V also lacks regulatory approval in the European Union and the United States.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, like Putin, did not travel to Rome for the G20 summit and attended by video link, made a similar call for mutual recognition of vaccines, according to Chinese state media.
Rising cases
Putin and Xi have reportedly avoided travel to Italy due to tightening coronavirus restrictions in their countries.
In Russia, where new cases are on the rise, despite the availability of the Sputnik V strike, Putin ordered a one-week paid leave starting Saturday to improve the spread of the virus.
Russian authorities said the daily number of infections had risen to 40,251, a record for the country since the pandemic began, with only 32.5 percent of the population fully vaccinated.
The Russian Ministry of Health will recommend the use of the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 only as a booster for people who have already been vaccinated, Russian news agencies quoted the health minister as saying.
Russia had previously promoted Sputnik Light, which includes the first blow of its two-stroke Sputnik V flag, as an effective independent vaccine, as well as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines.
As the Delta variant is advancing, there will definitely be changes today in the methodological recommendations for vaccines where [say]: use only Sputnik Light for re-vaccination, said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko from the TASS news agency.
“We see that a better quality of immunity is formed after the two-stage vaccination, and this is essential for maintaining good health,” Murashko was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.
Meanwhile, at the G20, the summit host and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the international community was very close to meeting the WHO target of vaccinating 40 percent of the global population by the end of 2021.
Now we have to do everything we can to reach 70 percent by mid-2022, he added.
According to a source following the summit discussions, all leaders agreed to commit to the goal set by Draghi.
The Italian prime minister noted that while more than 70 percent of people in developed countries have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the percentage drops to about 3 percent in the poorest parts of the world.
These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine global recovery, he said.
The two-day summit in Rome of G20 leaders, their first meeting in person since the global coronavirus pandemic, also included climate change and threats to the global economic recovery on the agenda.
Their meeting was preceded on Friday by discussions of finance and health ministers at the G20, in which they also mentioned the urgency of meeting the 70 per cent vaccination target by the middle of next year.
To meet the target, they pledged to take steps to help increase the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs to developing countries and to remove relevant supply and funding constraints.
