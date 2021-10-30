International
Exclusive: Putin is stifling journalism with ‘foreign agents’ law, says Nobel Prize-winning Russian editor
Freelance journalists see this as an indelible slander. Russian President Vladimir Putin insists he does not intend to bully or censor – but simply to inform readers and viewers that some of the media they are consuming have foreign funding.
“This law does not prohibit anyone from having an opinion on an issue. It is about getting financial help from outside during domestic political activities,” Putin said recently.
As editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, he has lost six newspaper colleagues in the fight for truth. The most famous of them was Politkovskaya. Born in America but fiercely committed to Russia, she was shot on the eve of her Moscow apartment 15 years ago.
Politkovskaya’s former office in the newspaper building is part of a museum, partly an investigation center. Documents and photographs cover an entire wall, accusations and suspects tied with black thread.
“When a media outlet is declared ‘undesirable’, it should be declared a public enemy, which means that it effectively stops acting,” says the bearded boss, who has already donated his Nobel Prize money to charity. children and journalistic cause.
“Being an opposition politician, a freelance journalist or blogger is definitely a dangerous business in Russia. Over a dozen have been killed or died in suspicious circumstances. Many others have been violently attacked. Few of these crimes see a “an effective investigation that perpetuates a climate of impunity,” Tanya Lokshina, associate director of Moscow-based Human Rights Watch for Europe and Central Asia, told CNN.
Whoever ordered Politkovskaya’s assassination remains at large.
Politicians, like Alexey Navalny, have been jailed for what they insist are fabricated accusations. And Navalny continues to suffer from the effects of poisoning by Novichok, a nerve agent known only to have been produced by the Russian state.
Independent journalists do not believe that the physical dangers to them have disappeared. Some have fled into exile. Designation as a foreign agent undoubtedly adds to the risks they face.
Especially since Putin remains popular with most Russians.
“Putin relies on the love and loyalty of over 70% of Russians. And he is the president of the majority. And in terms of minority interests, he is not their president. And it is their newspapers that are labeled as foreign agents. their oppressed, their leaders go to jail “, says Muratov.
The recent implementation of the media law 2017, which in the last count has designated 88 media and individuals as “foreign agents”, has been a blow to the solar plexus of journalists who see their work as a patriotic task.
A government-mandated red warning fills the screen in front of each new segment in each show. It is also mandatory in any prominent tweet on the channel website.
“THIS MESSAGE (MATERIAL) IS CREATED AND (OR) DISTRIBUTED BY A FOREIGN MASS MEDIA THAT CARRIES OUT OF THE FUNCTION OF A FOREIGN AGENT AND (OR) SAYS A RUSSIAN LEGAL ENTITY IS KNOWN TO KNOW.
In the days of Stalin, which are very much in the living memory of Russia, such a label would have led to a quick show trial and, for those unlucky ones, a bullet in the back of the head. The disaster would have been sent to a slow death among millions of other victims of Soviet purges.
“When you are appointed as a foreign agent, you are basically called an enemy of the state, because if you work for another state, then you are working against your state, which is not true, of course. But in Russia with its horrible history, it means a lot. It means that it is not safe to work with you “, explains Tikhon Dzyadko, editor-in-chief at TV Rain.
“If you do not mark any of your materials [with the red warning], even the picture of cute little puppies from New Zealand, if you forget to use these 24 words saying that this material was ‘created by a foreign agent’, you can be fined with 300,000 rubles, the second time 1 million rubles, the third time. , I think, 5 million rubles. And then if we do not pay, there may be a criminal case against me and the owner of TV Rain “, he explains.
He says that so far the advertising revenue has not been hit badly and that it is a small part of the company revenue. But the commercial implications are obvious, and he says it would be difficult to see why anyone who advertises cars would want their publicity along with a government allegation that is at best unpatriotic.
Other countries, he said, had seen their incomes drop by 90%.
There is a Kafkaesque element in Russia’s recent apparent attempts to silence the opposition with the “foreign agent” label. Putin’s argument – that it is not censorship, just an accurate picture of where the funding comes from – is not reflected in the names of the government news agency Tass, or Interfax, Russia’s dominant news service.
Technically, any or all news organizations that receive any funding, however insignificant, from abroad can be designated as a “foreign agent”. But this is not true of pro-Kremlin outfits.
Putin has repeatedly said that the Russian designations, which coincidentally followed RT’s own difficulties in Washington in 2017, simply reflect US legislation. However, there are no American journalists on the run from their government.
Roman Dobrokhotov is hiding in Europe. He is the editor-in-chief of the recently appointed “foreign agent”, The Insider, a news site specializing in investigations that receives some funding from outside Russia.
He would not reveal his whereabouts to CNN. His wife, children and extended family have all followed him.
In Russia he is accused of slandering a Dutch pro-Putin blogger. It is a claim that Dobrokhotov vehemently denies. But repeated raids by police on his home and his parents’ apartment have meant he feared it would get worse.
The latest round of what he calls state intimidation came after he worked with foreign media and his site in an investigation into Navalny poisoning with nerve agent Novichok in Russia.
“Everyone understands that these are the most difficult times for Russian journalism since the Soviet Union, even since Stalin,” he said.
The Nobel Prize for Muratov and Maria Ressa, a Filipino journalist who, like him, has fought hard for press freedom, can offer him protection … for now.
Nobel laureate Muratov, who says the newspaper does not receive any funding from outside Russia, sighs: “If they want to declare us foreign agents, they will do it. There is no way to protect ourselves from this. This decision has been taken out of court. and without judgment ”.
