The family quarrel for Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

Collapse, shock, and loss have seldom been more literal, cruel, and swift.

Minutes after six-year-old Eitan Biran’s cable car climbed out of the blue waters of Lake Maggiore, the cable snapped, the car crashed 20 meters into the alpine forests of Monte Mottarone and Eitan lost his father, mother, two-year-old brother and two. of his ancestors.

Some children who lose both parents are luckier than others. Eleanor Roosevelt, whose parents died when she was eight and 10 years old, was lucky to be raised by a loving grandmother with whom Roosevelt was close until her grandmother died.

Herbert Hoover, whose parents died when he was six and 10, was transferred from one grandmother to one uncle before settling with another uncle, whom he resented.

In this country, five-year-old Miri Firstenberg, who lost her parents in the 1954 terrorist attack on a bus in Ma’aleh Akrabim, was initially with her grandparents, but they could not take the emotional burden and transferred it to a. kibbutz which, as he later observed, could offer nothing like parental warmth.

The two surviving children of the 2011 Fogel family massacre in Itamar lost their parents and three siblings that night, but in terms of orphanhood, they were luckier than Firstenberg, as they were taken by their grandparents, who then joined by an uncle. , aunts and their children.

And in 2015, at the fresh graves of Eitam and Na’ama Henkin who were shot by terrorists outside Beit Furik, the grandparents said of the four surviving children, aged nine, seven, four and eight months: “We will we raise them. together.”

This is not what happened to Eitan Biran.

EITAN Arrived in Italy a month ago when his father, Amit, went to study medicine at the University of Pavia. Amit’s sister, Aya, a doctor, lives in Italy with her husband Orin and their two daughters. The couple wants to adopt Eitan, who has known them all his life.

This is also the plan of Eitan’s aunt, Gali, the sister of the deceased mother who wants to raise the child with her husband, Ron, in Israel. “My sister, Tal,” she says, “wanted to come back here.” Galit was joined in the search by her father, Shmulik Peleg.

Only that gap reflected a kind of family dysfunction that this country had never seen in such circumstances, despite his extensive experience with child loss. But then the plot was further traced.

With Eitan hospitalized in Turin with serious injuries, local authorities declared Aya his temporary guardian. Shmulik, who flew from Petah Tikva, now decided to restart the situation. Claiming to be taking Eitan for a day out, he took the child to Switzerland, where he had prepared the private plane with which he now took the little one to Israel.

This week, the Tel Aviv Family Court ruled that Eitan would return to Aya and Or in Italy and that Eitan’s transfer from Shmulik to Israel violated the 1995 Hague Convention on Child Abduction.

Shmulik just lost a daughter and a grandson and is now likely to ruin his chances for custody rights as well. Therefore he deserves and has the sympathy of all. However, what he did was not only illegal but also immoral, just as his arguments are not only unconvincing but also revolting.

“I did not kidnap him,” said the grandfather. “I saved him.”

It was part of a line of defense that his daughter and others on that side of the family joined. In Italy, they said, Eitan would attend a Catholic school and break away from his Jewish roots and Israeli identity.

Namely, the real abduction of the child is not the physical one for which his grandfather was placed under house arrest, but a spiritual captivity, a new version of the 1858 Edgardo Mortara scandal.

At that time, a Jewish child, whose servant had secretly baptized him, was forcibly taken by his parents, who lived in Bologna, which at that time was part of the papal kingdom. The Vatican insisted that since the child is Catholic, he should grow up Catholic and not waver even in the face of pressure from American and European governments. Mortara lived the rest of his 88 years as a Catholic and a monk Augustine died.

This is not what Italy has reserved for Eitan. His family there is also Jewish and Israeli, and its cause is supported by the Italian-Jewish leader Emanuele Fiano, but more importantly, they and the environment in which they live are what Eitan has known throughout his life. The home they offer there is the least painful transition from the past to its future, a version of the warm home that awaited the Fogel children in Jerusalem when they left Itamar.

The grandfather’s statement about the legal situation – “I do not understand the Hague Conventions, I am the grandfather of the child” – is no less a joke, perhaps more so, and unfortunately reminds you of his 2003 conviction of violent behavior towards his wife while they were divorcing.

In short, the Italian side of the family has the strongest case. This is not to say that they are morally sound.

The Israeli side’s suggestion that the massive insurance payments Eitan deserves should be locked into a trust fund until the age of 18 and then go to him – Aya and her husband have not yet joined.

Shmulik’s accusation – that he was set aside when Aya negotiated her temporary custody with the Italian authorities – may or may not be true. However, it reflects the incomprehensible failure of both families to put aside their differences and jointly rehabilitate the wounded child that God has placed between them without father, without mother, without brother, and traumatized for the rest of the days of his.

So far, the failure of both families to build Eitan’s future together means that instead of becoming the cure for his trauma, they are the continuation of his misfortune and a disgrace to us all.

