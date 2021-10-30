International Criminal Court closes long war crimes investigation in Colombia following co-operation agreement – LAWYER – News





The Office of the Public Prosecutor (OTP) and the Colombian government entered into acooperation agreement Thursday, effectively closing the ICC’s 17-year preliminary investigation into alleged Colombian war crimes. The agreement, which was concluded by the prosecutor, Mr. Karim A. A khan QC and the president Ivn Duque Mrquez focuses on the principle of complementarity and recognizes Colombia’s internal efforts to end impunity for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. The principle of complementarity is an essential pillar for the exercise of court jurisdiction. Article 1 i the statute of Rome provides that the court only compliments the efforts of domestic courts. Further, Article 17 states that the court will receive jurisdiction only when the state that has jurisdiction over it is unwilling or unable to prosecute. The agreement recognizes Colombia’s willingness and ability to prosecute. This decision was taken in the light of the 2016 peace agreement between the FARC-EP and the government, which has constitutional status, along with various transitional institutions created to end the impunity of these crimes. Therefore, the agreement marks the closure of the preliminary review. However, it may be subject to review in the future. The government, for its part, has undertaken to support the efforts of various institutions, including budget provision. The OTP, on the other hand, has pledged to support Colombia ‘s accountability efforts. OTP in June 2004 opened a preliminary investigation in the situation in Colombia and in 2012, it determined that Colombian government forces, the FARC-EP-ELN and paramilitaries had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. The agreement has an indefinite duration and can be terminated by either party with three months notice

