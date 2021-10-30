Biden, world leaders approve global corporate minimum tax

Leaders have voiced broad support for a landmark deal to impose a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, giving President Joe Biden a landslide victory on the first day of his first G20 Summit as commander-in-chief. .

The tax aims to deter multinational countries from using smart accounting to evade taxes by using paradises with low rates, ending the so-called “race to the end”, which is the practice of lowering tax rates in an effort to reduce competition and lure businesses. from one place to another

During Saturday’s session, each leader approved the global minimum tax, which the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates would raise $ 150 billion globally each year; Biden administration official estimates it would raise $ 60 billion a year in the US alone

The Biden administration is aiming to pass the global minimum tax as part of Rebuild the best frame, the president’s comprehensive social spending and climate change bill

Leaders spoke on the proposal during the summit’s opening session on Saturday, officials from host country Italy said.

“We have reached a historic agreement on a fairer and more effective international tax system,” said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, head of this year’s G20 summit, adding: “These results are a powerful reminder of what can be we reach together “.

“From the pandemic to climate change to fair and equitable taxes, going alone is not just an option,” Draghi continued. “We have to do everything we can to overcome our differences. And we have to revive the spirit that led to the creation of this group.”

“The president stressed the importance of this historic agreement during his intervention,” a White House official said of President Biden’s comments. “The president also mentioned that while we do not look face to face on every issue, we can address common interests.”

Biden also “stressed his commitment to ending the global pandemic and ensuring a comprehensive global economic recovery, including supporting developing countries through debt relief,” the official said.

The President reminded leaders “that new pandemics can emerge at any time, so it is important that we strengthen global health systems and do more to build the global health security infrastructure to make sure we are prepared against the coming pandemic, “the official added.

After the formal approval, which will be reflected in the closing statement on Sunday, the countries will set the minimum tax themselves. A key question in the United States is whether Congress will pass legislation to comply, as the US is home to 28% of the world’s 2,000 largest multinational corporations. The Biden administration is aiming to pass the global minimum tax as part of Rebuild the best frame, the president ‘s comprehensive bill on social spending and climate change, which is in negotiations in the final stage between congressional Democrats.

The idea is that headquarters countries would increase a company tax to 15% if firm profits were sub-taxed in another country.

“What it will offer is a globally equal playing field where companies and countries can compete, based on their innovative ideas, bases, workforce quality and their business environments,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. said on CNBC on Friday. “Countries around the globe have decided to finance the investments in public infrastructure they need, to invest in their own people and not to burden workers with the whole burden of tax increases.”

“This is a way to make sure all countries can fairly collect more,” she added.

In today’s digital and global economy, profits can come from intangibles like copyrights and trademarks, and so can easily be shifted to countries that offer almost zero taxes in the hope of attracting revenue that would otherwise not they had.

“In our judgment, this is more than just a tax deal,” said a senior administration official. “It’s a reshaping of the rules of the global economy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.