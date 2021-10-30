Status of direct flights from Sask. in winter sun destinations high in the air





REGION – Direct flights from Saskatchewan to winter sun destinations are facing uncertainty as Regina and Saskatoon airports await permission from the federal government to resume international flights. Ottawa consolidated international flights to four Canadian cities at the start of the pandemic. The list expanded to nearly a dozen airports last summer, but Saskatchewan has yet to return to the list. Sunwing originally planned direct charter flights to Mexico and the Dominican Republic outside Regina, starting in December. Shannan Schill with the CAA trip said that uncertainty is affecting the flight plans. WestJet Vacations had direct flights starting in November already. However they have made some changes to their schedule and those direct flights out of Regina will now not start until February, Schill said. Saskatchewan Airports is negotiating behind the scenes to regain permission for international flights. It’s certainly a challenging problem, but we’ve been in touch and certainly been in important discussions with the decision-making agencies involved and hoped we could see some changes in the future, James Bogusz, CEO of Regina Airport Authority, tha. The Conservative opposition in Ottawa is seeking timely federal approval of international flights from Saskatchewan. But unfortunately neither Regina nor Saskatoon are on the list of airports that will allow international flights and what I am calling for is for the Liberal government to allow the resumption of international flights at both Regina Airport and Saskatoon, Michael Kram , MP for Regina-Wascana, said. Winter vacation plans will not be completely ruined if federal approval does not come, as connecting flights are still available from most Canadian provinces.

