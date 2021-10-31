The G-20 approves the global minimum corporate tax at the Rome summit

ROME Leaders of the world’s largest economies on Saturday approved a global minimum tax on corporations as part of an agreement on new international tax rules, a step towards building more justice amid rising incomes of some multinational businesses.

The G20 summit move in Rome was hailed by US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as a boon to American businesses and workers.

The G-20 finance ministers in July had already agreed on a minimum tax of 15 percent. Its official approval at Saturday’s summit in Rome of the world economic powers was widely expected.

Yellen predicted in a statement that the agreement on the new international tax rules, with a global minimum tax, would end the harmful race by the end of corporate taxation.

The deal failed because of US President Joe Bidens’ initial request for a 21 percent minimum tax. However, Biden wrote on Twitter his satisfaction.

Here at the G20, leaders representing 80 percent of the world’s GDP allies and competitors made clear their support for a strong global minimum tax, the president said on Twitter. This is more than a tax deal that its diplomacy reshapes our global economy and offers to our people.

On other crucial issues of justice across the globe, including access to vaccines against COVID-19, the summit in its first two days heard prayers to increase the percentage of those vaccinated in poor countries.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi made a sharp call to increase the pace of vaccination in poor countries, while opening a conference of powerful world economies.

Draghi, the summit host, said on Saturday that only 3 percent of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70 percent in rich countries have had at least one injection.

These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery, said Draghi, an economist and former head of the European Central Bank.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to use the summit to pressure other European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries.

But civil society advocates who have held discussions with G-20 officials said the suspension of vaccine patents was crucial to increasing access to poor countries.

The summit is also facing what equates to what has played as a two-track global recovery, to which rich countries are turning faster.

Wealthy countries have used vaccines and stimulus spending to restart economic activity, leaving the risk that developing countries, which account for most of global growth, will lag behind due to low vaccinations and financial difficulties.

Macron has told reporters he expects the G-20 to confirm an additional $ 100 billion to support Africa’s economies.

Italy hopes the G-20 will secure substantive commitments from countries representing 80 percent of the global economy and responsible for about the same amount of global carbon emissions ahead of the UN climate conference starting Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

Most of the leaders of the Rome summit will go to Glasgow as soon as the G-20 concludes on Sunday afternoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose efforts to reduce emissions are key to combating climate change, attended the Rome summit from a distance.

A recent UN environmental report concluded that announcements from dozens of countries to target zero emissions by 2050, if fully implemented, could limit a global temperature rise to 2.2 degrees Celsius (4 F). This is closer, but still above the less stringent target agreed in the Paris climate agreement to keep temperatures rising below 3.6 degrees F compared to pre-industrial times.

But in the middle of the summit it was the corporate tax rate rule that dominated stood out as an achievement. It aims to prevent multinational companies from accumulating profits in countries where they pay little or no taxes.

White House officials say the new tax rate would generate at least $ 60 billion in new revenue a year in the United States – a cash flow that could help pay for some $ 3 trillion in social services and infrastructure. dollars that Biden is looking for. Approval in the US is essential because so many multinational companies are headquartered there.

But Civil 20, which represents about 560 organizations from more than 100 countries, in a network giving recommendations for the G-20, contained praise. The 15 percent rate is slightly higher than those (rates) that consider fiscal havens, Civil 20 official Riccardo Moro told reporters.

– David McHugh, Frances DEmilio, Sylvie Corbet and Nicole Winfield