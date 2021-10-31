New, unvaccinated foreign travelers need not be quarantined, says US National CDC





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Saturday that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling by air to the United States should not self-quarantine upon arrival. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order clarifying that children with foreign nationals who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to be isolated for seven days after arriving in the United States. A CDC order issued Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travelers that their children would have to be quarantined for as long as they arrived. Read more: How should Canadians prepare for a 1-day trip to the US after the border is reopened? On November 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary travel restrictions that have banned most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India , South. Africa, Iran and Brazil. He is also setting new rules requiring that almost all adult foreign air visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19. The story goes down the ad Airlines and others had pressed for changes for foreign children, saying it would hurt international tourism if children had to self-quarantine upon arrival. The self-quarantine exemption also applies to unvaccinated foreign visitors who are part of clinical trials. The CDC said earlier this week that non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% would also qualify for the vaccine exemption, but would have to self-quarantine for seven days upon arrival.















2:09

As US reopens border, calls on Canada to end COVID-19 test requirement





As US reopens border, calls on Canada to end COVID-19 test requirement on October 13, 2021

Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated within 60 days of arriving in the United States. The CDC has said it will accept any vaccine authorized for use by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization and will accept mixed vaccines against the coronavirus. The story goes down the ad On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security said travelers should prepare for “longer-than-normal waiting times” starting Nov. 8 when the U.S. allows fully vaccinated tourists to cross land borders. The United States has banned non-essential travelers from crossing land borders from Mexico and Canada since March 2020. – Reporting by David Shepardson View link » <br />



