Biden thinks raising corporate taxes is easier abroad than at home
Rome’s President Biden and other world leaders on Saturday approved a landmark global deal aimed at blocking large corporations from shifting profits and jobs across borders to avoid taxes, a showcase victory for a president who has found growth corporate tax rates an easier sale to other countries than to his party in Congress.
The announcement at the opening session of the G20 summit marked the most aggressive attempt in the world to stop opportunistic companies like Apple and Bristol Myers Squibb from harboring profits in so-called tax havens, where tax rates are low and corporations often keep little physical. presence beyond an official headquarters.
It is a deal that has been in the pipeline for years, driven by the ongoing efforts of Mr. Bidens’s Treasury Department, even though presidents’ plans to raise taxes in the United States on new social policies and climate change programs have failed. his promises.
The expected revenue from the international pact is now critical to Mr Bidens’ domestic agenda, a surprise result for a president who has presented himself more as a bargain at home than abroad.
The leaders welcomed the agreement, which was negotiated by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development with nearly 140 countries signing it. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, who joined Mr Biden in Rome today, each G20 head of state approved a landmark agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the race. harmful by the end of corporate taxation, a statement said. It is a critical moment for the US and the global economy.
The deal would set a minimum tax rate of 15 percent in almost every country in the world and punish those few who refuse to go together. The OECD estimates the deal will raise $ 150 billion a year globally from tax evasion companies.
Such a deal was not the key tax promise on Mr. Bidens’s campaign agenda when he won the White House. But it has become central to Mr. Bidens’ efforts to raise corporate taxes at home in order to fund a major domestic agenda that includes investing in childcare and combating climate change, and shifting the global balance of power. power towards American workers.
But so far, Mr. Biden has failed to deliver on his promise to raise the corporate income tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent, partially overturning a rate cut signed by President Donald J. Trump. which lowered the rate by 35 percent. Mr Biden announced a new plan to unite Democrats around the agenda on Thursday, shortly before leaving for Rome, but it did not include a corporate rate hike.
Instead, its framework contained two new minimum tax rates of 15 percent: one on the income that American companies earn abroad and one on the profits that large corporations report to their shareholders.
He also proposed fines for companies operating in the United States but holding their headquarters in countries that refuse to join the global deal and impose a similar minimum tax.
The global minimum tax that Mr. Biden approved would be approved separately by each country, in an effort to eliminate paradises with low tax rates. Those companies that still use paradise will face tax fines in the United States.
Mr Bidens proposed that the minimum domestic tax would exclude some reductions, as for clean energy, but would otherwise try to raise money from companies that have reduced their tax bills through a range of incentives in the code such as investment deductions.
The Biden administration estimates that these measures, along with other changes to the international side of the tax code, will increase $ 350 billion in tax revenue over a decade.
Mr Biden said he was confident Democrats would unite behind the scenes after months of turbulent negotiations. But he has not yet passed Congress and it is still unclear whether Mr Biden has the votes.
Administration officials, who have made it their goal to end the global practice of shifting profits, celebrated international tax provisions this week and said they would be important steps toward Mr Bidens’ vision for a global economy. where companies invest, hire and reserve more. profits in the United States.
But they also acknowledged that internal strife among congressional Democrats had left Mr. Biden unfulfilled with his promise to get corporations to pay their fair share, disappointing those who pushed Mr. Biden to return the lucrative cuts. of taxes for businesses approved by Mr. Trump.
The framework does not include a wide range of corporate tax increases that Mr. Biden campaigned and pushed them relentlessly into the first months of his presidency. He could not persuade 50 Senate Democrats to raise the corporate income tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent, or even a 25 percent compromise, or eliminate incentives allowed by some big firms like manufacturers of Fossil Fuels to Reduce Their Tax Bills.
It is a small, small, small step, said Erica Payne, president of a group called Patriotic Millionaires that has demanded tax increases for corporations and the wealthy, said in a statement following the announcement of Mr. Bidens’ framework on Friday. But it is a step.
Business groups fought the presidents’ plans to raise corporate taxes, with the help of several Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate, and they denounced the increase included under Mr. Bidens. The National Association of Manufacturers said in a statement that the minimum domestic tax would penalize investment and undermine our industry’s ability to spur our economic recovery.
The civil war between Democrats also jeopardized the Biden administration’s strategy of collecting $ 700 billion in tax revenue without raising tax rates at all. Plans to invest $ 80 billion in strengthening the IRS and getting banks to provide the agency with more information about their clients’ finances have faced fierce opposition from lawmakers who are poised to drop them. bank reporting requirement.
The administration is continuing to negotiate with skeptical lawmakers to find a way to keep IRS policy alive. The Treasury Department said Friday that even the extra implementation money for the IRS could still generate $ 400 billion in additional tax revenue over 10 years and said it was a conservative estimate.
An administration official said the difficulty in reversing Trump’s tax cuts was due to the fact that the Democrats are an ideologically large party with a very narrow majority in Congress, where a small number of moderates currently rule.
In Rome, Mr. Bidens’s fight to raise more taxes has not complicated the sealing of the international agreement. The move by the heads of state to commit to implementing the agreement by 2023 looks like the summit’s separate achievement and Mr Bidens the surest victory of a European move that also includes a climate conference in Scotland next week.
Informing reporters Friday night, a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to watch the first day of the summit, said Biden’s aides were convinced that world leaders were sophisticated and understood the nuances of American politics. including challenges in approving Mr. Bidens tax plans in Congress.
The official also said that world leaders see the tax deal as a reshaping of the rules of the global economy.
The international tax deal represented an important economic diplomacy achievement for Mr. Biden and Ms. Yellen, who spent most of her first year in the job reviving negotiations that stalled during the Trump administration. To show that the United States was serious about a deal, it abandoned a provision that would make it optional for U.S. companies to pay new taxes to foreign countries and withdrew from the initial requirement for a 21 percent global minimum tax.
For months, Ms Yellen scoffed at Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for backing the deal, which would require Ireland to raise its corporate tax rate by 12.5 per cent, at the heart of her model. economic to attract foreign investment. Ultimately, through a mix of pressure and negotiations, Ireland surrendered, removing a final obstacle that might have prevented the European Union from ratifying the agreement.
Some progressives in the United States say Mr. Bidens’ ability to continue concluding the deal was an essential part of the spending framework bill.
International corporate reforms are most important, said Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Liberal Center for American Progress, who specializes in tax policy because they are linked to the broader multilateral effort to halt the corporate race to the end. . It is so important that Congress act this year to give it momentum.
Jim Tankersley reported by Rome, and Alan Rappeport from Washington.
