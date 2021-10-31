Biden thinks raising corporate taxes is easier abroad than at home

Rome’s President Biden and other world leaders on Saturday approved a landmark global deal aimed at blocking large corporations from shifting profits and jobs across borders to avoid taxes, a showcase victory for a president who has found growth corporate tax rates an easier sale to other countries than to his party in Congress.

The announcement at the opening session of the G20 summit marked the most aggressive attempt in the world to stop opportunistic companies like Apple and Bristol Myers Squibb from harboring profits in so-called tax havens, where tax rates are low and corporations often keep little physical. presence beyond an official headquarters.

It is a deal that has been in the pipeline for years, driven by the ongoing efforts of Mr. Bidens’s Treasury Department, even though presidents’ plans to raise taxes in the United States on new social policies and climate change programs have failed. his promises.

The expected revenue from the international pact is now critical to Mr Bidens’ domestic agenda, a surprise result for a president who has presented himself more as a bargain at home than abroad.