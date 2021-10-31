G20 leaders face tough climate talks on second day of summit





ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies sit down for a second day of talks Sunday as they face the difficult task of overcoming their differences on how to fight global warming ahead of a crucial EU summit. United Nations climate. change. The first day of the Rome summit – the first face-to-face meeting of leaders since the start of the COVID pandemic – focused mainly on health and the economy, with climate and environment at the forefront and center of Sunday’s agenda. Climate scientists and activists are likely to be disappointed if no progress is made late, with draft G20 final communiqués showing little progress towards new commitments to curb pollution. The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for about 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say should be reduced steeply to avert a climate catastrophe. For this reason, this weekend’s meeting is seen as an important step in the UN “COP26” climate summit, attended by almost 200 countries, in Glasgow, Scotland, where most G20 leaders will fly directly from Rome . “Recent reports are disappointing, with little sense of urgency in the face of an existential emergency,” said Oscar Soria of activist network Avaaz. “There is no more time for vague wish lists, we need concrete commitments and actions.” The fifth draft of the G20 final statement seen by Reuters on Saturday did not toughen the language on climate action compared to previous versions and in some key areas, such as the need to reach zero emissions by 2050, e soften it. This mid-century target date is a target that United Nations experts say is needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which is seen as the limit to avoid a dramatic acceleration of extreme events like droughts, storms and floods. UN experts say that even if current national plans to curb emissions are fully implemented, the world is heading towards global warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius. China, the largest carbon emitter on the planet, is aiming for net zero in 2060, while other major polluters like India and Russia are also not committed to the mid-century deadline. The G20 energy and environment ministers who met in Naples in July failed to reach an agreement on setting a date to give up fossil fuel subsidies and end coal energy, urging leaders to find a solution at this weekend’s summit. Based on the latest draft, they have made little progress, pledging to “do our utmost” to stop the construction of new coal-fired power plants before the end of the 2030s and saying they would gradually phase out fossil fuel subsidies “during medium term “. On the other hand, they pledge to stop financing overseas coal production by the end of this year. Some developing countries are reluctant to commit to major emissions cuts until rich countries meet the commitment made 12 years ago to provide $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help them tackle the effects of global warming. That promise has not yet been kept, contributing to the “mistrust” that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday was undermining progress in climate negotiations. Read more The draft emphasizes the importance of meeting the goal and achieving it in a transparent manner. Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

