Afghan girls learn to code ‘underground’ to circumvent Taliban restrictions on education

United at home in Herat, Afghanistan, Zainab Muhammadi remembers her company in the cafe after the coding hour.

Now she enrolls daily in online secret lessons.

Her school was closed after the Taliban took control of the country in August. But that did not stop Ms. Muhammadi from learning.

“There are threats and dangers for girls like me. If the Taliban learn, they can severely punish me. They can even stone me,” said Ms Muhammadi, who sought to use a nickname to protect her identity.

“But I have not lost hope or my aspirations. I am determined to continue my studies,” said the 25-year-old.

She is one of hundreds of Afghan girls and women who are continuing to teach some online and others in makeshift secret classes despite the closure of their schools by the Taliban.

Fereshteh Forough, CEO and founder of Code to Inspire (CTI), Afghanistan’s first all-female coding academy, created virtual coded classrooms, uploaded online course content, and provided laptops and Internet packages to about 100 of her students. including Mrs. Muhammadi.

“You can shut yourself in at home (and) explore the virtual world without any hesitation, without worrying about geographical boundaries. That’s the beauty of technology,” she said.

In September, the government said older boys could resume school, along with all primary school children, but told older girls ages 12 to 18 to stay home until conditions allowed the return of tire.

The Taliban, who barred girls from education during their last rule about 20 years ago, have vowed to let them go to school as it seeks to show the world that it has changed.

A senior UN official who met with the Taliban earlier this month said the government was working on a framework, which would be published by the end of the year.

“The educational benefits of the last two decades need to be strengthened, not reversed,” said Omar Abdi, deputy executive director of the UN children’s agency UNICEF.

The aspirations of many women have been dashed since the Taliban took power. ( Reuters: Jorge Silva )

Denial of education leads to poverty, child marriage

After the fall of the Taliban in 2001, school attendance increased rapidly, with more than 3.6 million girls enrolled by 2018, according to UNICEF.

The number going to university, already in the tens of thousands, also increased.

Nearly 6 percent of women had access to higher education in 2020, up from 1.8 percent in 2011.

Some Afghan women have remained challenging. ( AP: Kathy Gannon )

However, the country has one of the largest gender education gaps in the world, with UNICEF saying girls make up 60 percent of Afghanistan’s 3.7 million out-of-school children.

Failure to let girls finish their education comes at a huge cost, including poverty, child marriage, premature birth and a lack of understanding of their rights and ability to access basic services, they say. activists.

“Education allows them to take care of their health, have a stronger voice in their family, prevent domestic violence and become family breadwinners,” said Forough, whose school teaches everything from English to graphic design and mobile application development.

“We did not want to wait. We wanted to continue our mission.”

Women and girls are afraid to study

The Taliban have also suggested they may turn to technology to help some women continue their studies.

Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani told a news conference last month that women would be allowed to study at universities, but gender-segregated classes would be compulsory and female students should be taught by women.

Where this was not possible, he pointed out that teaching could be done through broadcast or closed circuit television.

While some private universities have reopened, public universities remain closed.

Psychology student Aisa had hoped to use her degree to help the mental health of young Afghans, which she says is a major but misunderstood issue in the country.

But her dreams vanished when the Taliban came to power and she is now hiding behind threats to her family.

Aisa is about to start a degree in health sciences with People’s University, a US-based organization that offers online courses for students around the world facing barriers to higher education.

The university is offering 1,000 scholarships to Afghan women who can no longer study.

“Without this scholarship I have no chance, and my future is ruined. This is my last chance to get a degree,” said Aisa, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

“It’s safer for women like me to study underground.”

All of her girlfriends in Afghanistan were forced to drop out of school, she added.

Even if the Taliban eventually allow women to return to university, she said many would be too scared to do so.

Terrorists have targeted girls’ schools in Afghanistan. ( AP: Rahmat Gul )

People’s University said students only needed a smartphone or tablet to attend one of its four bachelor’s courses in business, education, computer science or health sciences.

“These women have no alternative but online education. Most cannot leave the country. We are trying to give them some hope,” said university president Shai Reshef.

Fear of growing Taliban surveillance

Digital experts fear that the Taliban with limited money will not be able to maintain power supplies, communications networks and technological infrastructure.

Not only can satellite companies and fiber providers from neighboring countries like Iran receive services, but the Taliban could begin to track and censor communications, said Mustafa Soltany, a Kabul-based IT consultant.

“The Taliban are likely to impose strict restrictions, monitoring and even espionage on the digital arena where dissidents, critics can shoot,” said Soltany, who has seen Taliban soldiers hijacking and checking people’s cell phones at checkpoints.

But that does not bother Pashtana Zalmai Khan Durrani, founder of the non-profit organization LEARN, which has enrolled about 100 girls in an underground school where they are teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) on tablets.

It is working with US finance and technology firms to launch satellite internet to circumvent any Taliban crackdown.

Afghanistan has one of the largest gender gaps in education in the world. ( Reuters: Zohra Bensemra )

“I have my bases covered. They can do nothing even if they try to cut off internet access. We will do our thing,” said the 23-year-old, who is hiding in an undisclosed location from the Taliban.

Like some of the students at LEARN, Muhammadi and her CTI classmates have worked remotely with global technology firms for application development and graphic design.

This allows them to earn up to $ 500 a month, mostly paid in cash or money transfers, and provide for their families, an unimaginable achievement during the previous Taliban rule.

But Muhammad does not want to stop there.

“It is always said that Afghan women are weak and can do nothing, but I want to prove that we are strong,” she said.

“I want to continue to study and inspire more students and be recognized as one of the best coders in the world.”

